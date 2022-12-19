Penumbra, Inc. to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

ALAMEDA, Calif., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) today announced that its management team is scheduled to present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 9, 2023.

Event: 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Date: Monday, January 9, 2023

Time: 1:30pm ET/ 10:30am PT

A webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the investors' section of the company's website at www.penumbrainc.com. The webcast will be available on the company's website for at least two weeks following the event.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with significant unmet need. Penumbra supports healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

