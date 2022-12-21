CERAWeek by S&P Global 2023 to Convene Energy CEOs, Government Officials and Business and Technology Leaders in Houston, March 6-10

World's preeminent energy conference to focus on 'Navigating a Turbulent World: Energy, Climate and Security.' Learn more at www.ceraweek.com

HOUSTON, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 41st annual gathering of CERAWeek by S&P Global—the world's preeminent energy conference—will convene energy industry leaders, experts, government officials and policymakers, as well as leaders from the technology, financial and industrial communities, March 6-10 in Houston.

CERAWeek 2023: Navigating a Turbulent World: Energy, Climate and Security will examine how a new era of global uncertainty and change is reshaping challenges and opportunities for the energy transition.

Chaired by Daniel Yergin, Vice Chairman of S&P Global and author of The New Map: Energy, Climate and the Clash of Nations, the conference will explore the challenges of reducing emissions while meeting growing energy demand—all as the world grapples with the lasting impacts of a pandemic, shifting geopolitics, economic instability and the upheaval of war.

"The energy transition—a monumental undertaking under even the most stable conditions—has been made all the more challenging by a global economy beset with volatility and disruption," said Yergin. "The sequential shocks of pandemic and war have brought with them a greater recognition that the energy future must be secure and affordable, as well as sustainable. Meeting this challenge will require keen strategies, smart investment and transformative technologies. These are among the important issues that the world's energy leaders will address at CERAWeek 2023 in Houston."

The CERAWeek 2023 conference program will explore key themes related to:

The Energy Trilemma: Balancing security, transition and affordability

Geopolitics and Geoeconomics: An era of volatility

Competitive Landscape, Technology and Innovation

Financing the Energy Future: The capital transition

Supply Chains, Commodity Markets and Energy Transition

Future Workforce: Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and next-generation skills

The week-long event will also include the CERAWeek Innovation Agora, serving as the center of technology and innovation programming at the conference. Featuring a community of thought leaders, technologists, start-ups, investors, academics, energy companies and government officials, the Innovation Agora will showcase transformational technology platforms in the energy space ranging from digitalization, AI, cybersecurity, analytics and connectivity, robotics, blockchain, additive manufacturing, mobility and decarbonization technologies. The 2023 program will also feature expanded "Agora Hubs"—dedicated areas focused on hydrogen, carbon management and climate.

CERAWeek 2023 speakers will include (partial list):

John Podesta – Senior Advisor for Clean Energy and Implementation and Chair of the National Climate Task Force, The White House

Bernard Looney – CEO, bp

Pedro Pizarro – President and CEO, Edison International

Patrick Pouyanné – Chairman of the Board and CEO, TotalEnergies

Vicki Hollub – CEO, Occidental Petroleum

Ryan Lance – Chairman and CEO, ConocoPhillips

Mike Wirth – Chairman of the Board and CEO, Chevron

Anders Opedal – President and CEO, Equinor

Wael Sawan – Director, Integrated Gas, Renewables and Energy Solutions, Shell

Douglas Peterson – President and CEO, S&P Global

David M. Rubenstein – Co-Founder and Co-Chairman, The Carlyle Group

H.E. Haitham Al Ghais – Secretary General, OPEC

H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber – Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Special Envoy for Climate Change, United Arab Emirates ; Group CEO and managing Director, ADNOC

Meg O'Neil – CEO and Managing Director, Woodside Energy

Dr. Fatih Birol – Executive Director, International Energy Agency

Claudio Descalzi – CEO, Eni

Josu Jon Imaz – CEO, Repsol

Meg Gentle – Executive Director, HIF Global

Ernie Thrasher – Founder and CEO, Xcoal Energy and Resources

John Ketchum – Chairman, President and CEO, NextEra Energy

Jean-Pascal Tricoire – Chairman and CEO, Schneider Electric

Miguel Stilwell de Andrade – Chairman of the Executive Board of Directors, EDP

Zoe Yujnovich – Upstream Director, Shell

Barbara Burger – Senior Advisor, Lazard

Christian Bruch – President and CEO, Siemens Energy

Richard Adkerson – Chairman of the Board and CEO, Freeport-McMoRan

Olivier Le Peuch – CEO, Schlumberger

Michael Smith – Chairman, CEO and Founder, Freeport LNG

Sunita Narain – Director General, Center for Science and Environment

Charif Souki – Executive Chairman of the Board, Tellurian

Amos Hochstein – Special Presidential Coordinator, U.S. Department of State

Dan Brouillette – President, Sempra Infrastructure

Daniel Poneman – President and CEO, Centrus Energy

Ernest Moniz – Founder and CEO, Energy Futures Initiative

Felipe Bayón – CEO, Ecopetrol S.A.

Walter Isaacson – Leonard Lauder Professor of American History and Values, Tulane University

Visit www.ceraweek.com for a complete list of speakers and the most up-to-date program information (subject to change).

Registration Information

CERAWeek by S&P Global 2023 will be held March 6-10 at the Hilton Americas—Houston. Further information and delegate registration is available at www.ceraweek.com.

Media Accreditation

Media registration is now open. Members of the media interested in covering CERAWeek 2023 are required to apply for accreditation. Applications are subject to approval and can be submitted at the following link: https://reg.ceraweek.com/flow/spglobal/ceraweek2023/cw23registration/login. Select "Media" from the list of registration options to submit your application.

