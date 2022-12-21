Chindata Won Prestigious Data Center Dynamics Award for the Second Time

BEIJING, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 7th, one of the industry leaders in carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions, Chindata Group, ("Chindata" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CD), won the "Data Center Design Innovation Award" at the annual Data Center Dynamics Global Awards (the "DCD Awards") in London. This marks the second time that Chindata has won the award, which is given to the organizations demonstrating their innovation in design and development techniques in the global data center industry.

The DCD Awards cover 192 countries and are judged by data center industry experts all around the world. Chindata won the prestigious award for its hyperscale container prefabricated structure data center in Johor, Malaysia, which is the first phase of the MY06 hyperscale data center. The center is a construction model of design, R&D and manufacturing, complete shipping, and on-site building block assembly, raising industry standards and setting multiple records for the construction of data centers in Malaysia. It is also Malaysia's first pre-installed cold-plate liquid cooling module data center and the largest international hyperscale data center. The data center uses liquid cooling system and the indirect evaporative cooling air conditioner as the cold source. The power usage efficiency (PUE) of Chindata's data center in Malaysia has been reduced to below 1.2, achieving a new breakthrough in energy efficiency in the country, where its tropical climate increases the need for energy-efficient technical solutions.

In recent years, with the expansion of global digital businesses, digital transformation, and the explosive growth of data volume, data centers have seen a focus on innovation. As one of the leading regions for industry growth around the world, and with the greatest demand and largest potential for digital business development, emerging markets in the Asia-Pacific and Southeast Asia regions have experienced double-digit growth in their respective local digital economies over the past few years.

As recognized by the DCD Awards, Chindata pursues a global vision to leverage technological innovation in order to solve a series of problems in data computing power demand, whilst providing powerful digital computing power for emerging markets in the Asia-Pacific region.

Looking forward, Chindata is committed to delivering innovative solutions that push the boundaries of what is possible and will continue to expand its global presence and establish data centers in emerging markets such as Malaysia, Thailand, and India. The Company aims to serve the data needs of leading companies at home and abroad, to spearhead the development of computing power and empower the digital transformation of local industries.

Chindata is a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets and a first mover in building next-generation hyperscale data centers in China, India and Southeast Asia markets, focusing on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. Chindata provides its clients with business solutions in major countries and regions in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, including asset-heavy ecosystem chain services such as industrial bases, data centers and network services.

