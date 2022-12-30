Fosun International Garners Multiple ESG Awards in Domestic and International Markets

HONG KONG, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Fosun International received numerous accolades in domestic and international markets, including multiple ESG awards from international financial media International Business Magazine, Finance Derivative and Hong Kong stock connect information platform Zhitong Caijing.

The market highly recognizes Fosun's focus on its core businesses and global innovation capabilities

On 28 December, Fosun International was notified by International Business Magazine that it was awarded the "Best Global Innovation-Driven Consumer Group Asia 2022" and the "Best CSR Company Asia 2022" by the magazine in recognition of Fosun's successful transformation into a global innovation-driven consumer group, Fosun's innovation capabilities and strategy of focusing on household consumption upgrades. The magazine also highly recognized the contribution of COMIRNATY® COVID-19 mRNA vaccine jointly developed by Fosun and BioNTech, a Germany biotechnology company to the fight against the pandemic.

The judging panel believes that Fosun is actively making strategic focus in the face of the constant changes in the macro environment. On 15 December, Fosun held the Fosun's 30th Anniversary ONE FOSUN Family Members' Carnival and revealed the future development direction of Fosun: Fosun will reinforce its positioning as "a global innovation-driven consumer group", focus on its core business strategically around the consumption needs of global families, and strengthen the two core growth engines of globalization and innovation. The market is optimistic about Fosun's strategies of accelerating its strategic transformation and focusing on household consumption sectors. A number of investment banks, including Morgan Stanley, Citi, and Goldman Sachs, have published reports and assigned Fosun International an "Overweight" or "Buy" rating.

Fosun's two treasures, "drug + vaccine" highlight the Group's innovative achievements and social responsibility contributions to the fight against the pandemic

The technology innovation capabilities that Fosun accumulated the years have continued to bear fruit. For example, in the health segment, since July this year, Azvudine, China's first oral medication for COVID-19 jointly developed by Fosun Pharma and Genuine Biotech, has been widely used in assisting the fight against the epidemic in various places. Recently, Fosun Pharma approached a number of online medical platforms for cooperation to improve the accessibility of Azvudine through multiple channels, so as to further meet the needs of home treatment of patients infected with COVID-19.

The COVID-19 mRNA vaccine, COMIRNATY® jointly developed by Fosun and BioNTech, a German biotechnology company, has also made continuous progress. In November 2022, Hong Kong SAR and Macao SAR introduced the COMIRNATY® bivalent vaccine, which can protect against the Omicron variant, and vaccination became available on 1 December for local residents under the government vaccination programs in Hong Kong SAR and Macao SAR, respectively. As regards the self-paid COMIRNATY® COVID-19 mRNA vaccine, the self-paid COVID-19 vaccination service of the COMIRNATY® BNT162b2 COVID-19 mRNA vaccine has been officially rolled out as of 1 November 2022 in Macao SAR. On 19 December 2022, Fosun Pharma announced that its subsidiary has received the certificates of Drug/Product Registration in relation to the official registration of COMIRNATY® BNT162b2 vaccine and COMIRNATY® bivalent vaccine in Hong Kong SAR, pursuant to which, COMIRNATY® BNT162b2 has been registered to be used for primary course of vaccination for individuals of 12 years of age and older and COMIRNATY® bivalent vaccine has been registered for use as a booster dose for individuals of 12 years of age and older.

Finance Derivative commends Fosun's efforts to promote the sustainable development of ESG

Another international financial media, Finance Derivative recently awarded the "Best ESG Company Hong Kong 2022" to Fosun International, commending Fosun's continuous efforts to promote the sustainable development of China and the world.

On the domestic front, Fosun International received the "Best ESG Award" and the "Best PR Team Award" at the 7th Zhitong Caijing Capital Market Conference and Listed Company Awards on 19 December, in recognition of Fosun's efforts in the past year to actively fulfill social responsibilities, focus on communicating with global stakeholders and creating long-term value amid the pandemic.

In August 2014, Fosun joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and is devoted to the global commitment to sustainable development, promoting the achievement of the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through participating in related activities globally and locally. As a participant in the UNGC, Fosun supports the ten principles of UNGC in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, relentlessly promoting their close integration with Fosun's ESG strategies and actively engaging its member companies in the implementation of ESG strategies.

In 2015, the United Nations officially released 17 sustainable development goals, aiming to comprehensively and thoroughly solve the social, economic and environmental development issues from 2015 to 2030, and achieve sustainable development subsequently. The Group actively responds to the UN SDGs and combines its ESG vision and objectives to identify the sustainable development goals relevant to its businesses, assisting the realization of UN SDGs by 2030 from multiple dimensions.

Since 2019, Fosun International has established the ESG Board Committee and the ESG Working Group to comprehensively improve ESG management and ensure the implementation of each ESG indicator. Fosun International has also established an ESG Management Committee as well as an ESG Executive Committee to promote the effective implementation of ESG strategies and initiatives.

In recent years, Fosun has achieved remarkable ESG performance. Its MSCI ESG rating was AA and the Hang Seng Sustainability rating was A. Fosun International has been selected as a constituent stock of Hang Seng ESG 50 Index (top 50 large-to-mid cap) for two consecutive years and it has been included as a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index for three consecutive years, which includes 87 Hong Kong-listed companies with the most outstanding performance in corporate sustainability (top 20% of the Hang Seng Composite Index constituent stocks). Besides, its FTSE Russell ESG rating improved significantly, outperforming the industry average, and it has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series for the first time this year. Its S&P CSA ESG score ranked ahead of 90% of its global peers and significantly ahead of the industry average. All these affirm Fosun's ESG achievements and the global recognition of Fosun's ESG efforts.

2022 marks the 30th anniversary of Fosun's establishment. Standing at the new starting point of 30 years of establishment, Fosun will continue to strengthen its core businesses, deepen innovation and globalization. Fosun will continue to join hands with customers, partners, investors and all parties in the society to forge ahead and continue to uphold its original aspiration of "Contribution to Society", so as to actively promote the sustainable development of ESG to fulfil Fosun's mission of "Creating Happier Lives for Families Worldwide".

