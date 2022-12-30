Nature Made Launches Major New Advertising Campaign Timed to New Year

"The Start of Something Great" Taps into Consumer Desire for More Positive Approach to Health

WEST HILLS, Calif., Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Timed to the beginning of the new year, Nature Made, the #1 pharmacist recommended vitamin and supplement brand, is launching "The Start of Something Great," one of its largest advertising campaigns to date, which focuses on establishing Nature Made vitamins as the transformative regimen to set good days in motion.

The campaign, which will launch across three major broadcast networks along with a Good Morning America! sponsorship, marks a shift from Nature Made's typical advertising approach of showcasing health and wellness products in a functional way, to instead appealing to the more emotional and positive side of wellness. It kicks off New Year's Eve with a high impact live viewership on three network New Year's Eve programs.

Nature Made's new approach was informed by the brand's proprietary research along with NielsenIQ behavioral science insights which show that consumers do not connect to "scare-based" advertising and are instead looking for more positive messaging around health. With its new, proactive approach to wellness Nature Made seeks to lean into the confidence of being cared for rather than add to consumers' growing stress and anxieties.

"Consumers are increasingly interested in taking a positive, proactive approach to their health," shared Rhonda Hoffman, Pharmavite Chief Marketing Officer. "Science and quality remain fundamental to our brand's DNA, but our new campaign seeks to reframe the role of Nature Made vitamins and supplements by leaning into the shifting cultural conversation and consumer expectations around health and wellness."

"The Start of Something Great" is an evolution from the brand's highly successful previous campaigns which featured a pharmacist speaking to the quality and benefits of products. It marks a shift to a more lifestyle approach, where the storyline demonstrates how vitamins can help consumers have a great start to their day.

The campaign includes a commercial, created in partnership with Leo Burnett Chicago, Pharmavite's creative agency of record since fall 2021, which features a woman getting ready for her day. As part of her morning routine, she takes her vitamins and shares warm moments with her family before heading out the door, knowing that with the help of Nature Made vitamins she has a strong foundation for a great day. The commercial closes with a zoomed-in view of the iconic yellow equity branding that has helped make the brand instantly recognizable to consumers.

Nature Made, owned by Pharmavite, is a leading vitamin brand nationwide and has outpaced category growth, up 36% in dollar sales from three years ago. This new media plan will have more investment in streaming TV than ever before with an additional emphasis on popular social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram Reels, and Pinterest to reach younger consumers. According to a 2022 Mintel report, nearly half (47%) of millennials have increased vitamin and supplement usage since the start of the pandemic. It will also be the first time the brand will be supporting branded content on TikTok and on Facebook's Reels ad unit. MediaCom, Pharmavite's media buying agency of record since summer 2022, is handling the strategic media buy for the campaign.

About Nature Made

Nature Made® is the leading national vitamin and supplement broadline brand, with 50 years of delivering high quality products that are backed by science. Ranked as the #1 Pharmacist Recommended vitamin and supplement brand*, Nature Made® was first to earn the United States Pharmacopeia's (USP) Verified Dietary Supplement mark for many of its products – independent verification that products meet stringent quality criteria for purity and potency. Visit www.NatureMade.com for the latest news and offerings and follow us on Facebook ( @naturemade ), Instagram (@naturemadevitamins ) and TikTok ( @naturemadevitamins ).

About Pharmavite LLC

Pharmavite is a pioneer in the health and wellness industry, earning the trust of consumers, healthcare professionals and retailers by developing innovative vitamin and supplement solutions backed by science that adhere to strict manufacturing practices. Through its Nature Made®, EQUELLE®, MegaFood ®, Nurish by Nature Made® and Uqora brands, Pharmavite is dedicated to helping people live healthier, more vital lives. Based in California, Pharmavite is a subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Visit www.pharmavite.com and follow us on LinkedIn for the latest news and information about Pharmavite and its brands.

*Based on a survey of pharmacists who recommend branded vitamins and supplements

