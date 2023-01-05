Anker Introduces Advanced Docking Stations for Enhanced Connectivity and Productivity

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker, the world's #1 mobile charging brand, today announced an updated line of hubs and docking stations designed for business professionals looking to add future-proof productivity tools using the latest USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 technologies. At the forefront of this announcement, the Anker 568 USB-C Docking Station (11-in-1, USB4) and the Anker 778 Thunderbolt Docking Station (12-in-1, Thunderbolt 4) offer business professionals connectivity options for the most intensive tasks.

The Anker 568 and 778 docking stations were designed to provide business professionals with the most cutting-edge connectivity tools for enhanced productivity with graphic design, video editing and drafting including CAD modeling. Both docking stations are equipped with a multitude of ports, including USB-C Power Delivery, HDMI, Ethernet, and multiple USB-A and USB-C data ports. The 568 also features two DisplayPort connections, while the 778 offers a Thunderbolt down-stream port for even more connectivity options. This allows users to connect to a wide range of devices including monitors, keyboards, mice, and external hard drives.

Future Proof

For business professionals or professional content creators in need of a powerful docking station, the Anker 568 and 778 can easily upgrade a user's workspace with new connectivity including USB4 (568) and Thunderbolt 4 (778) capable ports. These new connectivity options ensure a user's needs will be met as they upgrade to USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 capable devices but also ensure backwards compatibility with those laptops and peripheral devices with previous generations of USB and Thunderbolt.

This is also ideal for enterprise organizations beginning to upgrade hardware from older users within the company while ensuring backwards compatibility.

By supporting the Thunderbolt 4 connection standard, the new Anker 778 docking station adds the ability to transfer data at a maximum of 40Gb/s, making it ideal for organizing and moving large audio and video files back and forth.

Additionally, with office workers becoming accustomed to using multiple devices both at the office as well as at home, both docking stations support high-speed charging for laptops and other devices up to 100W as well as offering dual 30W charging ports so users can charge their other mobile devices and peripherals while using the other functions of the hub.

High Quality Output Resolution

The Anker 568 and Anker 778 offer the ability to simultaneously output to multiple displays, so users can enjoy stunning visuals on up to three or four displays at once, respectively.

The Anker 568 USB-C Docking Station offers triple display connectivity, outputting media to one monitor at 8K@30Hz via either of the two DisplayPort connections, or up to three displays at 4K@30Hz, when connecting using the HDMI port for a third monitor.

The Anker 778 offers quadruple monitor connectivity, allowing users to output media to a single display at 8K@30Hz or 4K@60Hz using the Thunderbolt 4 port or up to three additional displays at 4K@30Hz while utilizing the HDMI and dual DisplayPort ports.

Innovative Remote Management

The Anker 568 and 778 both offer enterprise users access to the Anker Dock Manager, remote management software. Using the Anker Dock Manager allows enterprise IT departments to easily deploy, manage and remotely upgrade hardware more efficiently as well as access user manuals, guides and FAQs for issues and diagnosis. If an issue needs to be advanced to customer support, the Anker Dock Manager offers a direct connection to the Anker support team with a guaranteed response within 24 business hours.

Five Additional Models In Updated Dock and Hub Series

Joining the Anker 568 and 778 Docking Stations are five additional models including the 2023 CES Honoree Award winning Anker 675, 12-in-1 USB-C Hybrid Monitor Stand Docking Station, designed for the home office to aid in desktop space management.

Others in the series include the Anker 556, 552, 364, and 332 USB-C Hubs that were designed to address diverse needs from office desktops to mobile working or business travels.

Additionally, there are peripherals including both 8K USB-C to DisplayPort and HDMI adapters, hub mounts, and cable selections designed for enterprise infrastructure in the office space such as meeting rooms.

Price and availability

The Anker 568 USB-C Docking Station (11-in-1, USB4) is slated to be available for purchase beginning on February 1 for $299.99 in the US and £299.99 in the UK.

The Anker 778 Thunderbolt Docking Station (12-in-1, Thunderbolt 4) is slated to be available for purchase beginning in late Q1 for $379.99 in the US and £379.99 in the UK.

Business users interested in purchasing the Anker 568 or Anker 778 can register on Anker.com beginning today at: https://www.anker.com/hub-and-docking-station-for-business in the US and https://www.anker.com/uk/hub-and-docking-station-for-business in the UK for 20% off (conditions apply). Both docking stations are slated to become available in additional markets in the near future.

About Anker

Anker is the world's #1 mobile charging brand and a developer of charging technologies for the home, car, and on the go. Anker kick-started the GaN (Gallium Nitride) revolution in 2018 by introducing the first commercially available GaN-powered fast charger. Today, Anker has continued to innovate in the charging space by introducing new charging accessories for virtually all mobile devices. This includes wall plugs, solar and wireless chargers, car chargers, power banks, and high-capacity portable power stations. Find out more about Anker at www.anker.com.

About Anker Innovations Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment, and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its six key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, soundcore and AnkerMake. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.

