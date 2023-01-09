EKA & Redkik Collaborate to Deliver On-Demand Transactional Insurtech Solutions to Supply Chain Customers

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EKA Solutions Inc, the industry leading provider of cloud-based integrated freight management platform, EKA Omni-TMS™, today announced a strategic collaboration with Redkik, Inc., to deliver transaction based insurtech solutions to EKA freight carrier, broker, and shipper SMBs beginning in Q1 2023.

"There is no greater industry need than reducing risk at every level of the supply chain for customers - so EKA and Redkik are kicking off this new year by taking action," says JJ Singh, Founder and CEO for EKA Solutions, Inc. "This strategic collaboration will enable transformation of risk management and consumption of risk coverage products by supply chain customers, and risk underwriting by insurance carriers based on customer usage and risk levels in an affordable, convenient, and variable cost basis."

"Together with EKA we are combining our visions for an optimized supply chain to offer solutions for the industry's actual needs without shortcuts. Through this strategic partnership, we are streamlining the process of purchasing insurance with modern and efficient technology that will undoubtedly transform how the industry views insurance products," said Chris Kalinski, Founder and CEO of Redkik, Inc.

About EKA

EKA Solutions, Inc., provides a transformational cloud-based SaaS digital freight ecosystem management platform, dFEMX™, to manage customer's freight businesses and enable synchronous integration with key service providers to deliver services. Also, EKA provides the Smart, Unified Platform EKA Omni-TMS™ for - Virtually – Everyone. It empowers small and medium size broker, carrier, and shipper businesses to operate from quote-to-cash with affordable and best-in-class digital tools, enabling the higher performance demanded in tomorrow's supply chain. For more information, visit: https://www.go-eka.com .

About Redkik

Redkik is a global software company with the mission to simplify and improve the insurance industry for all parties within logistics and transportation. Utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning, Redkik's technology can generate instant quotes backed by leading insurance companies based on actual data sets, providing lower risk and higher coverage for any type of shipment.

www.redkik.com

For all other inquiries:

Arune Singh

arune@go-eka.com

