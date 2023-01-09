Olympia DUMBO Voted 2022 Building of the Year

The city's striking new architectural landmark was recognized in the popular vote organized by the NYC real estate site 6sqft

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis Property Group's Olympia Dumbo shined among the 14 of NYC's most notable residential projects this year selected by 6sqft. The yearly competition recognizes the "skyline's newest darlings, and some of the city's most creative architecture in years taking shape."

Olympia Photo Courtesy of Pavel Bendov (PRNewswire)

After two weeks of public voting, Olympia Dumbo was crowned the Building of the Year on December 29, 2022. The building secured 779 votes, 26.8% of the total vote count and besting second place by more than 200 votes. This achievement caps a year of record sales at Olympia including four of the top 20 condominium sponsor sales in Brooklyn's history and the third-highest condominium sponsor sale with Residence 29A, last asking $12.9M.

"We're incredibly proud that the project's exceptional design was recognized not only by our buyers this year but also by the architectural and the real estate communities, as well as the public," said Casey Drake, VP of Sales & Marketing at Fortis. "As the premier building in Brooklyn, we worked hard to achieve a unique building with a thoughtful design that sets a new standard for luxury."

Developed by Fortis Property Group, Olympia is Brooklyn's preeminent residential building, featuring a level of design and scope of amenities never seen in the Dumbo neighborhood before. Interiors were designed by AD100 design firm Workstead in collaboration with Hill West Architects who conceived Olympia's sculptural exterior. A modern interpretation of one of the first neighborhoods settled in Brooklyn's waterfront of the same name in 1787, Olympia's thoughtful architecture and interiors all reflect a sense of scale and rhythm with a palette of colors and materials that are grounded in the maritime and industrial pedigree of Dumbo's waterfront. The building's shape resembles a maritime sail and comprises 76 exceptionally crafted one- to five-bedroom homes, many with full-width terraces oriented toward stunning views of the New York harbor, Manhattan skyline, and East River.

Olympia boasts an expansive amenity package and robust resident services, with more than 38,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space. The building's lobby features soaring ceilings, a custom commissioned sculpture by Jacob Hashimoto, and an adjacent garden lounge. It has both indoor and outdoor pools, NYC's highest private outdoor tennis court with views of the Brooklyn Bridge, a gym with a sauna and steam room, a movement studio, bowling alley, a spin studio, and a juice bar for residents. For kids who live at Olympia, there's a playroom, an outdoor shipwreck-themed playground, and even a waterpark.

As the demand for dynamic waterfront neighborhoods continues, the project's remarkable sales momentum has garnered Olympia the accolade of Brooklyn's most premium residential tower along with the top-selling development since the start of 2022. Sales and marketing are led Karen Heyman & Casey Heyman of The Heyman Team at Sotheby's International Realty, and Fredrik Eklund, John Gomes, and Adam Widener of The Eklund|Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman and Douglas Elliman Development Marketing. The building will welcome its first residents in early 2023.

Innovative, strategic and performance driven, Fortis is a private diversified real estate investment, operating, and development company headquartered in Dumbo, Brooklyn. As a vertically integrated owner/operator/developer, Fortis successfully spearheads transformative residential and multi-faceted real estate projects in Cobble Hill, Williamsburg and Dumbo, Brooklyn; and along the Greenway and in Downtown Boston. With a proven ability to identify and add value to opportunistic assets, the Fortis portfolio includes the ownership and operation of over 8 million square feet of commercial and residential properties in New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Texas.

