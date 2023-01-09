OneTen Appoints Debbie Dyson as President and Chief Operating Officer

Highly seasoned human capital management executive will oversee the coalition's processes and operations to further advance strategic outcomes

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTen, a coalition of leading executives and companies committed to hiring, promoting, and advancing one million Black individuals without four-year degrees into family-sustaining careers, today announced the appointment of Debbie Dyson as President and Chief Operating Officer, reporting to CEO Maurice Jones. In this newly created role, Dyson will apply her more than 30 years of human capital management experience to scale OneTen's operations and efforts, overseeing its strategic, financial, operational, technology, and marketing plans.

"Debbie has garnered industry-wide respect and established herself a leader with an unmatched ability to drive results," Maurice Jones, OneTen CEO, said. "As OneTen continues to grow and scale our efforts to hire one million Black talent into family-sustaining jobs, we need someone equipped to help us build muscle to achieve operational excellence, and Debbie is that person. I am excited for her to join us in our mission."

Dyson comes to OneTen after holding multiple senior executive leadership positions, most recently as President of ADP's National Account Services. Under her leadership, this multi-billion-dollar organization evolved to implement rich technology solutions and flourish with operational process improvements, year-over-year client retention, and commitment to enterprise service excellence. She brings a depth of experience spanning many disciplines, including client success delivery, business process optimization, and global enterprise solutions.

"OneTen is leading the charge in the skills-first hiring movement, and to advance even greater change, we need leaders like Debbie at the helm," said co-chairs, Ginni Rometty, former Chairman and CEO, IBM, and Ken Frazier, former Chairman and CEO, Merck. "Debbie is an innovative leader whose decades of management, technology, and operational experience is similarly matched by an unwavering commitment to inspire and engage everyone around her. We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome her to OneTen."

Among her accolades, Dyson was named one of the 50 Most Powerful Women in Business two years in a row by Black Enterprise Magazine, as well as one of the 300 Most Powerful Executives in Corporate America. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Santa Clara University.

"There is no better feeling than having an opportunity that matches exactly where you are personally and professionally," said Dyson. "I can easily say that is what OneTen represents for me. I am thrilled to join this fantastic organization grounded in a vision and mission to change the trajectory of how we empower, excel, and enhance the potential of these deserving individuals. The work is meaningful and life changing. Becoming part of this team to carry forward the efforts in motion and provide a path for acceleration through partnership and collaboration is a true honor."

About OneTen

OneTen is a coalition that includes leading chief executives and their companies who are coming together to hire, upskill, reskill and promote one million Black individuals who do not yet have a four-year degree into family-sustaining jobs over the next 10 years. OneTen connects employers with talent developers including leading nonprofits and other skill-credentialing organizations who support development of diverse talent. By creating more equitable and inclusive workforces, we believe we can reach our full potential as a nation of united citizens. OneTen recognizes the unique potential in everyone – every individual, every business, every community – to change the arc of America's story with Black talent. Join us at OneTen.org, where one can be the difference.

