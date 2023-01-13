Stock Price of Golden Century International Retests All-Time Highs

HONG KONG, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The stock price of Golden Century International Holdings Group Limited (00091.hk) ("Golden Century International"), a company specializing in coalbed methane gas exploration and exploitation, sale of electronic components, financial business, wealth management, comprehensive healthcare and proprietary investments, has remained largely steady over most of the past four years, helped largely due to the company's continued strong economic performance. However, in 2022, due to socioeconomic factors such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it saw a significant slump. However, with the Greater China region seeing an opening up in early 2023, the stock price has recently shot back up to retest all-time highs.

According to the 2022 Interim Report, the lion's share of the company's revenue came from the medical industry, making up 78% of the company's revenue. It is expected that post-COVID, and with there being a recovery in medical resources, this sector will bring in even more revenue than last year in 2023. The financial sector, by comparison, only made up 17% of the company's revenue, according to the report.

After considering the numerous socioeconomic factors, the company decided to undertake a restructuring of their staff structure in 2022. This reflects that the company always has a professional team that places the utmost importance on the reputation of the company.

The debt and total asset of the company have reached an equilibrium in the past two years. The company's total debts in the last two years saw a significant decrease, despite the COVID-19 pandemic making economic conditions even more challenging. This makes the company's economic performance even more remarkable. As a listed company, Golden Century International has a responsibility to their shareholders to deliver results, and it has done so resoundingly.

At the same time, the increase in liquidity is another significant stepstone to for the risk management strategy of the company. During the payback of debts, Golden Century International did not neglect to increase its liquidity, and as a result, it has seen a significant increase in the last two years.

The company has also decided to back out of the not profitable LNG project, another example of the company valuing fiscal responsibility more than anything else. Looking ahead to 2023, and on the back of soaring stock prices, the future looks bright for Golden Century International.

