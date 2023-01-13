Vetsource Announces Enhancements to Scripting Experience

A rebuild of technical infrastructure optimizes the user experience, improving the way veterinary staff send and recommend patient therapies.

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vetsource® , a pet health company designed to provide innovative pharmacy, technology and business services to those who care for pets, will preview its new scripting experience this week at the 2023 Veterinary Meeting & Expo (VMX), in Orlando, Florida. Vetsource's innovative business solutions — Prescription Management, Data & Insights (formerly VetSuccess), and Client Engagement (including the Vet2Pet client communication system) — will be represented for the first time as one united Vetsource brand at booth #1230.

Vetsource will preview its new scripting experience this week at the 2023 Veterinary Meeting & Expo (VMX) in Orlando.

New enhancements to the scripting experience will continue to drive efficiency to the nearly 10,000 practices that choose Vetsource for prescription management. The modern user interface will present a more intuitive way to place orders based on client preferences, give the ability to easily adjust patient information, and introduce functionality and workflows that ultimately give practices time back to focus on what matters most — their patients.

"We are confident that this new experience will be a welcome upgrade for customers," said Vetsource CEO Kurt Green. "We've leveraged user-testing and current customer feedback behind the scenes to ensure this update would be as impactful as possible to veterinary practices."

With a focus on a simple homepage and approval queue, compliance options through easy AutoShip setup and sidebar navigation capture the activity that practices complete on a daily basis. The new experience will seamlessly create a prescription request and complete the order, with products and patients all in one place.

"The new scripting experience makes sense and it feels easy, more intuitive," said Dr. Laura Johnson, DVM of San Diego's Santaluz Animal Care, who provided feedback about the scripting experience ahead of launch.

Current Vetsource customers will have the choice to opt-in to the new experience beginning early February.

In addition to the new scripting experience, Vetsource also announced a change to their retail compensation program, now titled Digital Processing Program (DPP). With this, practices can receive compensation for their efforts processing all third-party prescription medication and nutrition requests to which they electronically respond, whether approved or denied, within 24 hours.

Current prescription management customers are automatically enrolled in this program. Veterinary practices who wish to receive compensation through Vetsource may do so by enrolling with Vetsource for this specific program. Vetsource continues to be the only prescription management provider to offer a compensation program of this type.

"Our goal is to meet pet owners' expectations of retailers while keeping practices at the center of pet healthcare," said Sara Barstow, Vetsource's General Manager, Retail. "For practices reviewing prescriptions from retailers, we know their time is valuable and we want to recognize that with an updated compensation program that also helps pets get the products they need."

VMX attendees can visit Vetsource (booth #1230) to learn more about the new scripting experience, and take home a complimentary customized pet collar tag.

About Vetsource

Vetsource provides innovative pharmacy, technology and business services to the pet health industry. At Vetsource, we strive to be the most trusted advocate in a rapidly evolving world and constantly seek new ways to help our customers chart a course for a better, brighter future for pets and those who care for them. Our data-powered platform eliminates complexities and simplifies workflows to help veterinarians, retailers and others in the pet health industry foster engagement, loyalty and positive experiences that ensure strong relationships. Vetsource's solutions include prescription management, data and insights, and client engagement. Founded in 2008 to help veterinary practices compete in the online marketplace with a home delivery solution, Vetsource is now made up of more than 600 employees and is headquartered in Portland, Ore. Additional offices are located in Colorado, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Toronto, as well pharmacies in multiple locations.

