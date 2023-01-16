U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) Shareholder Alert: Investors May Have Potential Claims for Compensation - Rosca Scarlato Investor Lawyers

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Investor lawyers at the Rosca Scarlato law firm are investigating alleged securities violations, corporate misconduct, and misrepresentations, as well as questionable business practices involving U.S. Bancorp. (NYSE: USB) and/or its directors and officers, following the federal regulators' allegations that the bank opened unauthorized accounts and lines of credit for unsuspecting customers. The Rosca Scarlato attorneys are preparing to take action and seek compensation on behalf of injured USB investors.

U.S. Bancorp investors who invested in or before 2009 and are concerned about the recent USB stock price decline following the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's ("CFPB") sanctions against U.S. Bank NA for alleged violations of consumer protection laws, and who would like to discuss potential claims for compensation may contact Alan Rosca at arosca@rscounsel.law, 888-998-0530, or by sending a message through the U.S. Bancorp Class Action Investigation page.

In late July 2022, USB's stock price fell sharply after US Bancorp's banking subsidiary US Bank, without admitting or denying the allegations, consented to a $37.5 million penalty for alleged unlawful acts or practices against consumers, including "opening credit cards, lines of credit, and deposit accounts without consumers' knowledge and consent."

U.S. Bancorp Investors May Be Able to Pursue Compensation Claims

Investor rights attorneys Alan Rosca and Paul Scarlato at Rosca Scarlato are evaluating potential claims for compensation on behalf of USB shareholders. They have decades of combined experience representing victims of corporate or financial misconduct.

If you are a U.S. Bancorp investor who invested in or before 2009 and are concerned about your investment and would like to learn more about potential options for compensation or redress, you may contact attorneys Rosca and Scarlato for a free evaluation of your potential claims.

The Rosca Scarlato attorneys typically take cases like this on a contingency fee basis, advance all case costs, and only get paid for their fees and expenses if and when they are successful, following review and approval by the Court of any fee application.

