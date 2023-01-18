Haivision Announces Haivision Hub for Government, the Only FedRAMP Video Network Service to Securely Stream Live Video

Haivision Hub for Government allows agencies to securely share live content between government teams, and safely deliver live broadcasts to teams, facilities, and the public

MONTREAL, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision") (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, today announced that Haivision Hub for Government achieved FedRAMP "In Process" designation and is the only video network service available through the FedRAMP Marketplace. The fully managed cloud solution enables public sector government agencies to communicate together with live video content or distribute live broadcast video securely to the public using CDNs, OVPs, EVPs and social media outlets. The Haivision process of obtaining FedRAMP authorization was sponsored by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

Today, government agencies are increasingly sharing live video to succeed in their mission. However, traversing networks can open agencies to cyber risks and security challenges. Even organizations with the best security profiles are at risk of evolving cyber exposures. Haivision Hub for Government helps shield public sector organizations from network exposure (their largest risk) when sharing live video streams. Scalable and easy to use, Haivision Hub for Government is ideal for CIOs looking to implement secure live video streaming in compliance with federal information assurance requirements.

FedRAMP (Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program) is a U.S. government program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. The FedRAMP Authorization Act is a codified part of the FY23 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). FedRAMP is mandatory for all executive agency cloud deployments and service models.

"Our FedRAMP milestone is a powerful example of Haivision's longstanding commitment to ensuring the security of our customers' deployments," said Mirko Wicha, President and CEO of Haivision. "In the FedRAMP process, we've worked rigorously to make Haivision Hub for Government an ideal solution to help government agencies stream securely via the cloud. We're very proud to be the first video network service to achieve this important FedRAMP milestone and to be among the few technology companies to achieve this authorization."

Haivision Hub for Government offers a range of features that can help agencies quickly and securely share live video content with internal and external audiences. Key features include:

Real-time live visual content distribution: Share live video in real-time, providing up-to-date information and events and enabling collaboration in real-time on mission-critical common operating pictures.

Secure: Designed to meet the strict security requirements of government agencies (Achieved FedRAMP supporting Department of Defense Impact Level 2 (DoD IL2)).

Scalability: Scale to serve multiple internal and external audiences.

Flexibility: Leverage direct high-performance connectivity and cloud delivery options.

Simplification: Easily overcome network challenges and the technical debt typically encountered when enabling digital transformation.

Haivision is committed to providing high-performance video network solutions with the highest levels of security for mission-critical applications. Progressing through rigorous third-party assessments and implementing the appropriate controls in accordance with FedRAMP to protect data and systems of federal customers demonstrates that commitment.

For more information about Haivision Hub for Government, visit the FedRAMP Marketplace or the Haivision Hub for Government webpage on the Haivision website.

