AICPA & CIMA to Sponsor Inaugural IFRS Sustainability Symposium

Feb. 17 Event Will Mark Progress on Global Standards Related to Sustainability Disclosures for Investors

NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AICPA & CIMA, which together form the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, will be key sponsors of the first IFRS Sustainability Symposium, which will be held next month in Montréal.

AICPA & CIMA's role as the Feb. 17 event's platinum sponsor reflects their continued commitment to fostering high quality sustainability accounting and reporting through guidance and professional development resources, as well as their support for clear and globally consistent reporting standards developed by such relevant bodies as the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB), the sustainability standard-setter within the IFRS Foundation.

The IFRS Sustainability Symposium, which will be held at the Palais des congrès de Montréal, is designed for global business leaders, investors and policymakers. It will focus on numerous topics, including:

The prospect for adoption of the proposed IFRS Sustainability Disclosure Standards

The challenges involved in promoting sustainability disclosure within emerging economies and small and medium-sized companies

Integrated reporting best practices and use cases

"Sustainability is a key strategic area for AICPA & CIMA and the global accountancy profession as a whole," said AICPA & CIMA CEO Barry Melancon, CPA, CGMA. "The development of globally accepted, comprehensive and robust sustainability disclosure standards will support the transition to more responsible business practices, enhance the reliability of ESG-related disclosures and place long-term value creation at the heart of corporate activities and reporting. Investors and lenders are demanding clear and consistent measurement and disclosure information, backed by rigorous assurance, and the IFRS Sustainability Symposium will provide a good measuring stick of the progress we've made so far."

Melancon will participate in a panel discussion on integrated reporting during the event. More information can be found in the symposium's agenda.

To learn more about AICPA & CIMA's sustainability efforts, please visit aicpa.org/esg.

About the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, and AICPA & CIMA

The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (the Association), representing AICPA & CIMA, advances the global accounting and finance profession through its work on behalf of 689,000 AICPA and CIMA members, students and engaged professionals in 196 countries and territories. Together, we are the worldwide leader on public and management accounting issues through advocacy, support for the CPA license and specialized credentials, professional education and thought leadership. We build trust by empowering our members and engaged professionals with the knowledge and opportunities to be leaders in broadening prosperity for a more inclusive, sustainable and resilient future.

The American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), the world's largest member association representing the CPA profession, sets ethical standards for its members and U.S. auditing standards for private companies, not-for-profit organizations, and federal, state and local governments. It also develops and grades the Uniform CPA Examination and builds the pipeline of future talent for the public accounting profession.

The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) is the world's leading and largest professional body of management accountants. CIMA works closely with employers and sponsors leading-edge research, constantly updating its professional qualification and professional experience requirements to ensure it remains the employer's choice when recruiting financially trained business leaders.

