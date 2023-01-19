BANCFIRST CORPORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $57.1 million, or $1.70 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $38.2 million, or $1.15 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $193.1 million, or $5.77 diluted earnings per share, compared to $167.6 million, or $5.03 diluted earnings per share, for the year ended December 31, 2021.

The Company's net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased to $110.4 million from $75.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Rising short-term interest rates and loan growth drove the increase. The net interest margin for the quarter was 3.83% compared to 2.87% a year ago. The margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 included $4.7 million in PPP fees.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.8 million compared to a net benefit from reversal of provisions for credit losses of $224,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The Company believes there is a modest probability of a mild to moderate economic downturn in Oklahoma and Texas and therefore considers the current CECL reserve as a percentage of loans is appropriate.

Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $48.2 million up from $45.7 million last year. The increase in noninterest income in 2022 was mostly attributable to $4.0 million in sweep fees earned as yields have increased on the underlying mutual funds. Noninterest income for the fourth quarter included $3.8 million of income from an equity interest received from a debt previously contracted compared to $3.3 million of income from the same source in the fourth quarter of 2021. Total noninterest expense for the current quarter was $84.6 million, up from $76.8 million for the fourth quarter last year. The current quarter increase included a write down on other real estate owned of $3.7 million, additional expense from the Worthington acquisition, and salary increases. In addition, the fourth quarter of 2022 included $500,000 of amortization from investment in tax credits compared to $2.1 million of amortization from investment in tax credits for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Company's effective tax rate was 18.55% compared to 15.25% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The effective tax rates for both quarters were lower due to the recognition of the aforementioned tax credits.

At December 31, 2022, the Company's total assets were $12.4 billion compared to $9.4 billion at December 31, 2021. Deposits totaled $11.0 billion, an increase of $2.9 billion from December 31, 2021. The growth in assets was driven by customer deposits that remained in the bank that had been swept into off-balance sheet money market accounts at year-end 2021. Off-balance sheet sweep accounts totaled $3.7 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to $5.1 billion at December 31, 2021. Loans totaled $6.9 billion compared to $6.2 billion at December 31, 2021. Loan growth during 2022, net of acquired loans and PPP loan runoffs, was $578 million, or 9%. Stockholders' equity was $1.3 billion, an increase of $79.1 million over December 31, 2021.

Asset quality remained strong as nonaccrual loans declined to $15.3 million, representing 0.22% of total loans at December 31, 2022 compared to 0.34% at year-end 2021. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.33% at December 31, 2022, down slightly from 1.36% at the end of 2021. Net charge-offs for the quarter were 0.01% of average loans, compared to 0.03% of average loans for the fourth quarter of 2021.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "Beginning with our first quarter acquisition of Worthington and followed by strong organic loan growth and margin expansion during the balance of the year, the Company reported record earnings in 2022. Our deposit franchise has held up well with total deposits essentially flat since rates began increasing in March. We believe the Federal Reserve will ultimately be successful in its goal to slow the economy and reduce inflation; however, our outlook for 2023 anticipates a more mild contraction for our region of the country when compared to the U.S. as a whole."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates three subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 107 banking locations serving 59 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, with three banking locations in Dallas, Texas and Worthington Bank with one location in Arlington, Texas, one location in Colleyville, Texas and two Fort Worth, Texas locations. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)





2022

4th Qtr

2022

3rd Qtr

2022

2nd Qtr

2022

1st Qtr

2021

4th Qtr Condensed Income Statements:



















Net interest income

$ 110,352

$ 100,947

$ 86,867

$ 75,507

$ 75,898 Provision for (benefit from) credit losses

3,776

2,863

501

2,936

(224) Noninterest income:



















Trust revenue

4,065

4,125

3,949

3,506

3,336 Service charges on deposits

21,603

22,161

21,618

21,375

22,095 Securities transactions

1,116

966

-

(3,915)

630 Income from sales of loans

657

969

1,256

1,666

1,545 Insurance commissions

6,656

7,498

5,302

7,427

6,075 Cash management

6,124

5,624

4,447

3,131

3,115 Other

7,947

7,988

6,026

10,460

8,897 Total noninterest income

48,168

49,331

42,598

43,650

45,693





















Noninterest expense:



















Salaries and employee benefits

48,019

47,741

45,284

43,932

42,887 Occupancy expense, net

5,259

4,930

4,734

4,403

4,521 Depreciation

4,566

4,612

4,647

4,775

4,708 Amortization of intangible assets

880

880

857

831

759 Data processing services

1,928

1,876

1,975

1,805

1,663 Net (income) expense from other real estate owned

6,235

2,392

(510)

1,794

2,412 Marketing and business promotion

2,465

1,945

1,591

2,073

2,080 Deposit insurance

1,209

1,202

1,196

1,128

968 Other

14,044

13,500

13,943

11,771

16,783 Total noninterest expense

84,605

79,078

73,717

72,512

76,781 Income before income taxes

70,139

68,337

55,247

43,709

45,034 Income tax expense

13,013

12,985

10,540

7,794

6,866 Net income

$ 57,126

$ 55,352

$ 44,707

$ 35,915

$ 38,168 Per Common Share Data:



















Net income-basic

$ 1.74

$ 1.69

$ 1.36

$ 1.10

$ 1.17 Net income-diluted

1.70

1.65

1.34

1.08

1.15 Cash dividends declared

0.40

0.40

0.36

0.36

0.36 Common shares outstanding

32,875,560

32,856,387

32,781,198

32,725,587

32,603,118 Average common shares outstanding -



















Basic

32,868,087

32,825,931

32,749,752

32,666,916

32,585,784 Diluted

33,503,937

33,536,558

33,418,482

33,315,333

33,180,680 Performance Ratios:



















Return on average assets

1.82 %

1.75 %

1.42 %

1.22 %

1.33 % Return on average stockholders' equity

18.62

18.13

15.14

12.33

13.02 Net interest margin

3.83

3.48

3.05

2.78

2.87 Efficiency ratio

53.37

52.62

56.94

60.85

63.15

BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)













Twelve months ended December 31,



2022

2021 Condensed Income Statements:







Net interest income

$ 373,673

$ 315,657 Provision for (benefit from) credit losses

10,076

(8,690) Noninterest income:







Trust revenue

15,645

12,912 Service charges on deposits

86,757

83,425 Securities transactions

(1,833)

1,047 Income from sales of loans

4,548

7,282 Insurance commissions

26,883

23,745 Cash management

19,326

12,313 Other

32,421

29,308 Total noninterest income

183,747

170,032









Noninterest expense:







Salaries and employee benefits

184,976

166,723 Occupancy expense, net

19,326

18,483 Depreciation

18,600

16,925 Amortization of intangible assets

3,448

3,116 Data processing services

7,584

6,735 Net expense from other real estate owned

9,911

9,089 Marketing and business promotion

8,074

7,403 Deposit insurance

4,735

3,456 Other

53,258

54,051 Total noninterest expense

309,912

285,981 Income before income taxes

237,432

208,398 Income tax expense

44,332

40,768 Net income

$ 193,100

$ 167,630 Per Common Share Data:







Net income-basic

$ 5.89

$ 5.12 Net income-diluted

5.77

5.03 Cash dividends declared

1.52

1.40 Common shares outstanding

32,875,560

32,603,118 Average common shares outstanding -







Basic

32,778,355

32,716,099 Diluted

33,439,496

33,314,146 Performance Ratios:







Return on average assets

1.56 %

1.54 % Return on average stockholders' equity

16.11

14.88 Net interest margin

3.29

3.15 Efficiency ratio

55.60

58.88

BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)

























2022

2022

2022

2022

2021



4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr Balance Sheet Data:









































Total assets

$ 12,387,863

$ 12,452,378

$ 12,530,073

$ 12,624,431

$ 9,405,612 Interest-bearing deposits with banks

2,909,861

3,106,279

3,590,311

3,816,532

1,821,203 Debt securities

1,540,604

1,521,645

1,205,894

1,211,668

534,500 Total loans

6,949,795

6,832,595

6,620,643

6,504,477

6,194,218 Allowance for credit losses

(92,728)

(89,871)

(86,935)

(87,239)

(83,936) Deposits

10,974,228

11,058,940

11,142,688

11,250,971

8,091,914 Stockholders' equity

1,250,836

1,195,149

1,185,695

1,167,802

1,171,734 Book value per common share

38.05

36.37

36.17

35.68

35.94 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)

31.90

30.20

29.90

29.51

30.80 Balance Sheet Ratios:



















Average loans to deposits

62.25 %

59.62 %

58.66 %

59.72 %

60.16 % Average earning assets to total assets

92.14

91.58

90.89

91.92

92.13 Average stockholders' equity to average assets

9.80

9.63

9.40

9.86

10.19 Asset Quality Data:



















Past due loans

$ 7,085

$ 3,167

$ 4,771

$ 6,360

$ 4,964 Nonaccrual loans (5)

15,299

11,962

13,712

17,453

20,892 Restructured loans

2,234

2,249

2,174

2,345

3,665 Total nonperforming and restructured loans

24,618

17,378

20,657

26,158

29,521 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

36,936

39,419

39,209

39,729

39,553 Total nonperforming and restructured assets

61,554

56,797

59,866

65,887

69,074 Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.22 %

0.18 %

0.21 %

0.27 %

0.34 % Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)

0.22

0.18

0.21

0.27

0.34 Nonperforming and restructured loans to total loans

0.35

0.25

0.31

0.40

0.48 Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)

0.35

0.25

0.31

0.40

0.48 Nonperforming and restructured assets to total assets

0.50

0.46

0.48

0.52

0.73 Allowance to total loans

1.33

1.32

1.31

1.34

1.36 Allowance to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)

1.33

1.32

1.31

1.35

1.37 Allowance to nonaccrual loans

606.10

751.32

634.01

499.83

401.76 Allowance to nonperforming and restructured loans

376.67

517.17

420.84

333.51

284.33 Net charge-offs to average loans

0.01

0.00

0.01

0.00

0.03





















Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):

































Stockholders' equity

$ 1,250,836

$ 1,195,149

$ 1,185,695

$ 1,167,802

$ 1,171,734 Less goodwill

182,055

182,055

183,639

176,563

149,922 Less intangible assets, net

19,983

20,863

21,743

25,456

17,566 Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$ 1,048,798

$ 992,231

$ 980,313

$ 965,783

$ 1,004,246 Common shares outstanding

32,875,560

32,856,387

32,781,198

32,725,587

32,603,118 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$ 31.90

$ 30.20

$ 29.90

$ 29.51

$ 30.80





















(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table. (2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP

financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company.

This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.





















Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)(4):









































Total loans

$ 6,949,795

$ 6,832,595

$ 6,620,643

$ 6,504,477

$ 6,194,218 Less PPP loans

1,131

1,140

3,206

30,605

80,412 Total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)

$ 6,948,664

$ 6,831,455

$ 6,617,437

$ 6,473,872

$ 6,113,806





















Nonaccrual loans (5)

15,299

11,962

13,712

17,453

20,892 Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)

0.22 %

0.18 %

0.21 %

0.27 %

0.34 % Total nonperforming and restructured loans

24,618

17,378

20,657

26,158

29,521 Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)

0.35 %

0.25 %

0.31 %

0.40 %

0.48 % Allowance for credit losses

(92,728)

(89,871)

(86,935)

(87,239)

(83,936) Allowance to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1.33 %

1.32 %

1.31 %

1.35 %

1.37 %





















(3) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)" Table. (4) Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans is nonaccrual loans, divided by total loans less Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. Nonperforming and restructured loans

to total Non-PPP loans is nonperforming and restructured loans, divided by total loans less PPP loans. Allowance to total Non-PPP loans is allowance for credit losses, divided by

total loans less PPP loans. These amounts are non-GAAP financial measures but have been included as they are considered critical metrics with which to analyze and evaluate

the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. These measures should not be considered substitutes for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. (5) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $4.7 million of nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2022.

BancFirst Corporation

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets

And Interest Margin Analysis

Taxable Equivalent Basis

(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Twleve Months Ended





December 31, 2022

December 31, 2022









Interest

Average





Interest

Average





Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/





Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

ASSETS

Earning assets:

























Loans

$ 6,861,657

$ 97,667

5.65 % $ 6,611,617

$ 336,739

5.09 % Debt securities – taxable

1,526,241

8,740

2.27

1,295,762

24,456

1.89

Debt securities – tax exempt

3,530

29

3.29

3,877

118

3.03

Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS

3,057,092

29,449

3.82

3,450,093

58,931

1.71

Total earning assets

11,448,520

135,885

4.71

11,361,349

420,244

3.70





























Nonearning assets:

























Cash and due from banks

227,292









260,028









Interest receivable and other assets

840,115









865,744









Allowance for credit losses

(90,599)









(87,567)









Total nonearning assets

976,808









1,038,205









Total assets

$ 12,425,328









$ 12,399,554





































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest bearing liabilities:

























Transaction deposits

$ 953,143

$ 1,203

0.50 % $ 957,719

$ 2,049

0.21 % Savings deposits

4,306,704

21,278

1.96

4,280,052

35,598

0.83

Time deposits

689,953

1,918

1.10

672,179

4,318

0.64

Short-term borrowings

1,162

11

3.81

4,333

60

1.39

Subordinated debt

86,033

1,031

4.75

86,013

4,122

4.79

Total interest bearing liabilities

6,036,995

25,441

1.67

6,000,296

46,147

0.77





























Interest free funds:

























Noninterest bearing deposits

5,073,241









5,097,813









Interest payable and other liabilities

97,914









102,691









Stockholders' equity

1,217,178









1,198,754









Total interest free funds

6,388,333









6,399,258









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 12,425,328









$ 12,399,554









Net interest income





$ 110,444









$ 374,097





Net interest spread









3.04 %







2.93 % Effect of interest free funds









0.79 %







0.36 % Net interest margin









3.83 %







3.29 %

