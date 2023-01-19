BondExchange and BrightFire Form Strategic Partnership

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and SUWANEE, Ga., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BondExchange, the technology and service leader in the surety bond industry, and BrightFire, the premier website and digital marketing firm for independent insurance agents, announced a strategic partnership to help agents establish and grow their surety bond business.

"Surety bonds are a hidden gem for agents, generating not only commissions but new customers with multiple insurance needs," said Jackson Cromer, President of BondExchange. "Yet for the typical agent, surety bonds too often require a large time investment relative to the value of the premium written."

"BondExchange and BrightFire are partnering to offer solutions to independent agents, empowering them to make their surety bond business simple, seamless and successful."

"At BrightFire we provide independent insurance agents with done-for-you digital marketing that delivers results and ongoing service they love," said Michael Garner, CEO of BrightFire.

"We're thrilled to have in BondExchange a partner who shares this vision and commitment. We look forward to rolling out our collaboration with BondExchange and helping independent insurance agents build their business with surety bonds."

BondExchange and BrightFire's partnership is built on providing insurance agents with best in class technology and service to grow and develop their businesses.

"BrightFire and BondExchange's values and long-term strategy align perfectly," continues Cromer. "Both of our organizations are built on creating value for insurance agents, enabling agencies to become more efficient and ultimately grow their businesses. We are excited to work with BrightFire in pursuit of this continued development."

About BondExchange

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, BondExchange is the technology leader in the surety industry, servicing thousands of insurance agents across the U.S. BondExchange is licensed in all 50 US states and writes all types of surety bonds for all customer profiles.

About BrightFire

BrightFire is the leading digital marketing provider for insurance agencies committed to providing its clients with service they love and solutions that deliver results. BrightFire offers insurance agency websites, social media marketing, reviews & reputation management, pay-per-click advertising, and local listings management.

