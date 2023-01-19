InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Insulin Pen (IPL-617)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient and timesaving way to administer insulin with an insulin pen," said an inventor, from Greensburg, Ind., "so I invented the T M R W (TOMORROW). My design would eliminate the need for priming and it would ensure that no air remains inside."

The invention provides an improved design for an insulin pen. In doing so, it eliminates the need for priming before use. As a result, it increases efficiency. It would also conserve insulin. The invention features a convenient design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with diabetes that use insulin pens.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-IPL-617, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

