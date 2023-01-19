Scrambled Eggs and School Choice: Student Breakfast to Highlight Impact of K-12 Scholarships

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Montgomery families will share their education journeys and raise awareness about equal opportunity to quality education at a special breakfast on Thursday, Jan. 26 during National School Choice Week. Tyler Barnett from New Schools Alabama is also scheduled to speak about charter school opportunities for families in the Yellowhammer State.

The free community event, which takes place 9-10:30 a.m at the Montgomery Renaissance Hotel, will give families, educators, and community leaders the chance to discuss and celebrate Alabama's K-12 learning choices, from traditional public schools to homeschooling. The event will shine a special light on how tax-credited scholarships in Alabama can increase access to quality education.

The student breakfast is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week 2023, which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states. In Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey officially proclaimed Jan. 22-28 to be Alabama School Choice Week, with several K-12 scholarship recipients present as she signed the proclamation.

"I just celebrated my one year anniversary with the Alabama Opportunity Scholarship Fund and I have been overwhelmed at the impact that education opportunity can have on all aspects of a student's life," said Abbie Schofield of the Alabama Opportunity Scholarship Fund. "We look forward to hearing some of their stories and sharing the impact with the rest of our community."

This student breakfast is hosted by the Alabama Opportunity Scholarship Fund. Established in 2013, the organization provides tax-credited scholarships to low-income K-12 children across Alabama to attend the public or private school of their choice.

The Montgomery Renaissance Hotel is located at 201 Tallapoosa St.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

