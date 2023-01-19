TC BioPharm Receives Notice of Non-compliance with NASDAQ's Listing Rule 5550(b)(1)

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TC Biopharm (Holdings) PLC ("TC Biopharm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCBP) (NASDAQ: TCBPW), has received written notification from the listing qualifications staff of the Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that the Company has not regained compliance with the minimum Market Value of Listed Securities ("MVLS") of $35,000,000 required for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market, as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(2) (the "MVLS Requirement").

The Company intends to request a hearing which will stay the suspension or delisting action pending the hearing and the expiration of any extension period granted by the Panel following the hearing. TC Biopharm intends to present the Nasdaq panel with a comprehensive plan to address the current deficiency in relation to the market value of the Company's listed securities to maintain the Nasdaq listing. Consequently, the Company's ADSs and Warrants will remain listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market at least until the Panel renders a decision following the hearing management is confident in its plan of compliance and the business model

The Notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the shares, and the stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "TCBP".

As previously reported, on July 15, 2022, the Company received written notice from Nasdaq indicating that the Company was no longer in compliance with the MVLS Requirement. In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(C), the Company had a period of 180 calendar days, or until January 11, 2023, to regain compliance with the MVLS Requirement.

TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia. Gamma-delta T cells are naturally occurring immune cells that embody properties of both the innate and adaptive immune systems and can intrinsically differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. TC BioPharm uses an allogeneic approach in both unmodified and CAR modified gamma-delta T cells to effectively identify, target and eradicate both liquid and solid tumors in cancer.

TC BioPharm is the leader in developing gamma-delta T cell therapies, and the first company to conduct phase II/pivotal clinical studies in oncology. The Company is conducting two investigator-initiated clinical trials for its unmodified gamma-delta T cell product line - Phase 2b/3 pivotal trial for OmnImmune® in treatment of acute myeloid leukemia using the Company's proprietary allogenic CryoTC technology to provide frozen product to clinics worldwide. TC BioPharm also maintains a robust pipeline for future indications in solid tumors and a significant IP/patent portfolio in the use of CARs with gamma-delta T cells and owns our manufacturing facility to maintain cost and product quality controls.

This press release may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect our current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The reference to the website of TC BioPharm has been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

