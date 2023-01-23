CNO Financial Group to Hold Investor Day on Thursday, February 23

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) today announced that it will hold an Investor Day in New York City at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, February 23, 2023, from 1:30 p.m. to approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Presenters will include members of CNO's executive management team.

The Investor Day and accompanying presentation materials will include information relating to the business, operations, and financial performance of CNO.

Due to security at the New York Stock Exchange, investors and research analysts interested in attending the Investor Day must pre-register by contacting CNO Investor Relations by email at ir@CNOinc.com. Please RSVP no later than Friday, February 3, 2023.

A live webcast of the Investor Day, along with the presentation materials, can be accessed through the Investors section of our website at ir.CNOinc.com. Participants should go to the website at least 15 minutes before the event to register, download and install any necessary software.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn, Optavise and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and $33 billion in total assets. Our 3,400 associates, 4,400 exclusive agents and 4,700 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

