TODAY: National School Choice Week Kicks Off With Activities and Information For Families Across the Country

MIAMI, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly two thirds of U.S. parents ( 64.7 percent) say they wish they had more information about the schooling options available for their children. That information will be readily available during National School Choice Week (NSCW), as the nationwide public awareness effort reaches tens of millions of parents with 26,499 in-person events and school-led activities, as well as online awareness programs that empower parents with resources to help navigate their children's education.

Underway now, NSCW runs until Saturday, Jan. 28, and includes participation by more than 23,000 schools –– including 13.7 percent of public-sector K-12 schools and 24.5 percent of private K-12 schools across the nation. During NSCW, school leaders join forces with parents, students, educators, and community leaders to raise equal awareness of the traditional public, public charter, public magnet, private, online, and home education options available to families.

Those options were on full display at the Week's early launch on Saturday, Jan. 21, when nonprofit organizations hosted 17 school fairs across 15 states. "School Fair Saturday" attracted tens of thousands of parent attendees.

The next several days will feature additional school fairs, statewide " flagship " celebrations anchored by student performances and testimonials, and school-led events including open houses, parent information nights, and pep rallies. Nearly half of America's governors are expected to officially proclaim Jan. 22-28 as School Choice Week in their states, and dozens of iconic landmarks and buildings will light up in the Week's signature colors of red and yellow to help raise awareness.

In addition, NSCW 2023 will include a spotlight on the newest education options available for families, including learning pods and microschooling . Families and nontraditional education leaders are planning to raise awareness of these emerging forms of school choice with a designated day of digital awareness on Jan. 27.

NSCW, which is nonpartisan and nonpolitical, is organized by the National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. In addition to hosting NSCW, NSCAF develops and promotes the nation's largest online portfolio of school navigation resources for families, available at schoolchoiceweek.com and through NSCAF's Spanish-language charitable program, Conoce tus Opciones Escolares . In 2022, NSCAF's resources served more than 1 million parents.

"Parents today have more choices for their children's education than at any other time in history. As states continue to expand education options for families, parents need and want practical information about school choice," said Andrew Campanella, NSCAF's president and CEO. "National School Choice Week meets that demand and helps moms and dads find learning environments where their children can learn, thrive, and succeed –– and we are grateful to partner with so many schools and nonprofits to raise awareness in a positive, energetic, and enthusiastic way that reflects the optimism that parents have for their children's futures."

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

