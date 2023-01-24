THE CABOT COLLECTION UNVEILS NEW 21-HOLE GOLF CONCEPT AND REAL ESTATE LAUNCH PLANS AT CABOT CITRUS FARMS IN FLORIDA

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cabot Collection, developer and operator of master-planned golf resort communities, has unveiled an unprecedented new golf course concept named "The 21" at Cabot Citrus Farms in scenic Central West Florida. Previously known as World Woods Golf Club, the newly acquired Cabot property will re-emerge as a vibrant 1,200-acre destination known for incredible golf and world-class real-estate, surrounded by a serene natural landscape. Alongside The 21, Cabot Citrus Farms will be home to two renovated 18-hole courses, newly named Cabot Barrens and Cabot Oaks, set to have the firmest, fastest conditions in the south.

"We always want to keep the game fresh and exciting," said Ben Cowan-Dewar, CEO and co-founder of The Cabot Collection. "While Mike Keiser and I were looking at the terrain and courses we have in play, the idea was born to shape our 10-hole course and the 11-hole-course into a new 21-hole concept. The 21's layout beckons golf aficionados who just can't get enough of the rolling terrain in the Floridian countryside. This trifecta of courses at Cabot Citrus Farms will both challenge and delight players of all levels, with each paying homage to a handful of the most beloved places in the golf world."

Cabot Citrus Farms, the brand's illustrious U.S. debut, will welcome guests and residents to enjoy the three distinct course experiences in December 2023.

The 21

As an exciting challenge, architect Mike Nuzzo has embarked to fit as many great golf holes as possible into 100 acres. Without the restraint of convention, The 21 aptly features 21 holes, many of which are nontraditional half-par holes. A first for the industry, golfers will find a colorful variety of holes, layouts, lengths, strategies, shaping and green complexes. Standout holes include the breathtaking fourth and fifth holes, with the fourth resembling greens and landforms in Ireland, and the fifth reminiscent of the Sandbelt in Australia. The 21 can also be played as two short courses in between or after full rounds. Rough shaping has been completed, and irrigation installation and finish shaping have begun.

Cabot Barrens

An 18-hole dynamic and forested layout designed by Kyle Franz, Cabot Barrens will feature rugged aesthetics with wide corridors of play, multiple routes to pins, classical green contours and unique grassing patterns. The course will include varied tee box placements to give players a fresh look at the different features each time they play the course. Thoughtfully planned, the course will reward creative short grass recovery shots around the greens.

Cabot Oaks

Co-designed by Kyle Franz and Mike Nuzzo with Ran Morrissett as Golf Course Architecture Advisor, Cabot Oaks capitalizes on different environments: routing through the sandy, scrubby areas adjacent to Cabot Barrens, rolling meadows and even a 40-foot-deep sink hole. Cabot Oaks will be an 18-hole course encompassing broad fairways, flowering dogwood trees and groves of moss-draped live oaks. The course features ideal topography and soil composition augmented by stately live oaks peppered across the property. With plenty of variety, the course will provide a world-class golf experience for players of all skill levels. A rarity in Florida, the course includes repeated 50-foot elevation changes across the property. The design features elements inspired by Alister MacKenzie and his work at Augusta, in the Australian Sandbelt, and throughout California. Clearing is currently well underway and rough shaping has begun.

The Cottages

Alongside its golf progress, Cabot will be launching sales for its hotly anticipated residential offerings, The Cottages, in February 2023. The collection of 36 two- and four-bedroom residences are rooted in comfort and relaxed, easygoing living, designed to celebrate historic Floridian architectural styles. Expressing a clean, simple vernacular with the charm of traditional shiplap shingled roofs, The Cottages feature raised scissor-truss ceilings and expansive windows to draw in natural light. The Cottages are situated throughout the Resort Village and offer a trio of distinct orientations: homes along golf holes facing the wooded splendor of nature; homes fronting Main Street embracing the lively camaraderie of passersby; and homes on the edge of the rambling open space. Land planning and architecture has been thoughtfully curated by Hart Howerton. Prospective buyers should sign up for email updates via Cabot Citrus Farms' website to be among the first to learn of the exclusive offerings, with pricing and floor plans set to be revealed within the coming weeks.

Cabot Citrus Farms

With a name that pays tribute to the region's citrus-growing heritage and Brooksville's status in the 1920s as the "Home of the Tangerine," the prized destination of Cabot Citrus Farms will offer 57 holes of exceptional golf; a new clubhouse and wellness experience; unparalleled practice facilities; luxury accommodations; a thriving Resort Village with shopping and dining, town squares and event spaces; and a limited collection of new homes and homesites celebrating a one-of-a-kind, modern-day rendition of Southern living.

Cabot Citrus Farms lies less than 50 minutes from Tampa and 80 minutes from Orlando, encompassing sandy soil and rolling hills canopied by towering sand pines and century-old moss-covered oaks. While close to urban amenities, the property is located in the central-west region of Florida aptly known as the Nature Coast. Visitors will delight in one-of-a-kind experiences including exceptional hiking, biking and nature trails at neighboring Withlacoochee State Forest, spring-fed rivers and bountiful lakes at Crystal River, and world-class fishing in the Gulf of Mexico.

For more information, please visit www.cabotcitrusfarms.com. Follow along at www.instagram.com/cabotcitrusfarms/ or www.facebook.com/Cabot-Citrus-Farms-103837922077901.

About The Cabot Collection:

The Cabot Collection is the developer and operator of a diverse collection of residential, resort, golf and master-planned communities. Its portfolio includes the award-winning Cabot Cape Breton in Nova Scotia, Cabot Saint Lucia in the Caribbean, Cabot Revelstoke in British Columbia, Cabot Citrus Farms in Florida, and the most recently added Cabot Highlands in Scotland. Cabot continues to build upon a legacy of excellence in golf, luxury residential offerings and boutique resort lifestyle across each unique property where owners and guests have exclusive access to destination specific experiences and an unparalleled quality of service.

