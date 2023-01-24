Curriculum Associates Recognized as a 2023 Best Place to Work by Built In and Glassdoor

The edtech company earns awards based on employee feedback and

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates has been named as a "Best Place to Work in 2023" company in Glassdoor's Employees' Choice Awards and Built In Boston's 2023 Best Places to Work in Boston Awards. The Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award is based solely on the input of employees, who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their job, work environment, and employer on Glassdoor. The Built In award determines winners based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. Given that Curriculum Associates regularly updates its benefits and perks in alignment with employee input, "both awards reflect how employees feel we've responded to their candid feedback," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates.

"Honest feedback fuels continuous improvement, and I'm proud of the way our team embraces a 'say it like it is' value to strengthen our culture," said Waldron. "These awards reflect our shared accountability for making Curriculum Associates a place where all can fully show up and work toward a shared mission of improving teaching and learning."

When sharing a company review on Glassdoor, employees are asked to rate their satisfaction with the company overall and key workplace factors such as compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, and work–life balance. Employers considered for the large list must receive at least 75 ratings for each of Glassdoor's nine workplace attributes. Curriculum Associates received 125 in 2022. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research team, and considers quantity, quality, and consistency of reviews. The complete awards methodology can be found here. For the full list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners in 2023, please visit Gldr.co/BPTW.

"It's encouraging to see companies doubling down on employee mental health and well-being, diversity and inclusion, competitive benefits, and flexible work environments as we head into 2023," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, CEO of Glassdoor. "I sincerely congratulate all the Best Places to Work winners."

New this year, Curriculum Associates expanded its benefits to include individual and group mental health therapy and coaching, as well as self-care discussions and workshops, all at no cost to employees and their dependents. Virtual physical therapy for maintaining and improving back and joint health is also offered. The service includes a personalized exercise plan and one-on-one care. Lastly, Curriculum Associates broadened parental leave and fertility treatment options (including IVF, IUI, and sperm donation) for parents of all kinds—biological, adoptive, or fostering.

"These exemplary companies understand their people are their most valuable asset, and they've stepped up to meet the modern professional's new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth, and inclusion," said Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer at Built In. "These winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can't wait to see that future unfold."

