Fortune Selects Abu Dhabi as Host City of the 2023 Fortune Global Forum

The announcement marks the first time the media company's flagship conference will take place in the Middle East and relaunches international conferences for the brand

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune has announced that the 2023 Fortune Global Forum, the preeminent gathering for the CEOs of the world's largest multinational companies, will take place in Abu Dhabi, UAE, from November 27-29. The announcement was made by Fortune CEO Alan Murray and His Excellency Rashed Al Blooshi, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development at a joint press conference on the morning of January 24 at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Of the partnership, His Excellency Al Blooshi said, "The rapidly evolving trajectory the world is on requires joint action to address concerns around trade imbalances, ESG, and food security among many other elements…I urge cautious optimism, and emphasize the importance of collaboration towards sustainable projects and developments, as the key for long-lasting growth and resilience."

His Excellency further explained, "We see a critical need to align with our partners at Fortune with the end to help us all decide the entire picture and get visible answers to theories together with you, the experts from the private and the public sectors."

"I believe the timing for this event is right. I flew here Sunday from Davos, Switzerland, and all the business leaders I spoke to in Davos were in the process of rethinking their businesses for this new era of business that lies ahead of us," said Murray of Fortune's selection of Abu Dhabi.

"There are really three great transformations that they are focused on, and I think Abu Dhabi has the right assets to host a conversation around all three," he said, speaking of the technology revolution, a reimagination of globalization as companies rethink their global footprints, and the sustainability revolution to address the existential threat of climate change.

This will be the first time the Fortune Global Forum will be hosted in the Middle East/North Africa (MENA) region. It also marks Fortune Live Media's return to hosting its best-in-class, exclusive conferences internationally in the world's economic hubs after having remained in the United States for the duration of the pandemic.

The Fortune Global Forum convenes heads of state and economic leaders with the CEOs of the world's biggest multinational companies. This year, they will include many of those on the 2023 Fortune Arabia 500 ranking, which will be revealed during the Forum, and which is published by Arabic digital content company Majarra. Participants in the Global Forum actively engage in discussions led by Fortune's award-winning editors, whose journalistic perspective provides unique insights into the key trends and leaders that are driving business forward.

The theme of the 2023 Global Forum, "A New Era for Business," will explore the ways in which CEOs and their companies have come to realize their pivotal role in driving lasting and positive societal change, but also the great responsibility that accompanies such power. With the role of multinational business and economic policy at a crossroads, the best companies are reinventing both mission and manner and turning challenges into opportunities for renewal and growth.

Since 1995, the Fortune Global Forum has convened world leaders and the heads of global business—the chairmen, presidents and CEOs of the world's largest companies—on the dynamic frontiers of international commerce. Participation in the Fortune Global Forum is by invitation only and expected guests will include multinational CEOs and the heads of the UAE's most important companies, along with world leaders. Participants in previous Fortune Global Forums have included heads of state including former U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; and company chairmen and CEOs Jamie Dimon of J.P. Morgan Chase, Ginni Rometty of IBM, Tim Cook of Apple, Robert Iger of The Walt Disney Company, Pony Ma of Tencent Holdings, Alex Gorsky of Johnson & Johnson, Ajay Banga of Mastercard Inc., Jack Ma of Alibaba, Frederick W. Smith of FedEx, Kai-Fu Lee of Sinovation Ventures, and Carlos Brito of Anheuser-Busch InBev. For more information, or to apply to attend, visit https://fortune.com/conferences/fortune-global-forum-2023/.

