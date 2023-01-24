Lucid Software Announces New Integration with Microsoft SharePoint

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Software , a leading provider of visual collaboration software, today announced a new integration with Microsoft SharePoint across the Lucid Visual Collaboration Suite.

Through this integration, users will be able to embed Lucidchart documents and Lucidspark boards directly into SharePoint sites. This allows teams to visualize their processes and procedures within their existing workflows, making it easier than ever to communicate project objectives and priorities across stakeholders.

"Enabling teams to more effectively plan and move into action is absolutely crucial in today's ever-changing market," said Dan Lawyer, CPO at Lucid. "This latest integration with Microsoft SharePoint makes alignment easier and more efficient by visualizing tasks right to our mutual users' everyday workflows, allowing teams to accelerate innovation and build the future faster than ever."

This integration with Microsoft SharePoint continues to expand on the extensive integrations available across the Lucid Visual Collaboration Suite, allowing teams to turn ideas into reality. Integrations with enterprise tech industry leaders, including Microsoft, Google, Salesforce and Atlassian, continue to empower teams to clarify complexity, align their insights and build the future.

