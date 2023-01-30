Ontario International Airport, Discover Inland Empire welcome the world to SoCal's hottest travel destination

ONTARIO, Calif., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California's Ontario International Airport (ONT) is welcoming global travelers to the attractions, amenities and hidden wonders of the Inland Empire, through a unique partnership with Discover Inland Empire.

The new Discover IE Center will provide travelers arriving through ONT's International Terminal with information about popular destinations across the two-county region. The center will showcase legendary resorts, natural beauty, historical landmarks, recreational amenities, festive experiences and events that have made the Inland Empire one of California's most sought-after places to visit and enjoy. Local businesses also could benefit from ONT's support of IE's successful tourism development efforts, which is a win-win for the entire region.

In addition to its more than two dozen domestic destinations, ONT offers direct service to Asia and Latin America and welcomed nearly 200,000 international passengers in 2022. Expanding overseas travel is a major part of the airport's future, with plans being developed for a new international terminal. Recently, the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners approved naming both the existing and the future international terminals in honor of U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who was instrumental in the airport's return to local ownership six years ago.

"The Inland Empire has emerged as a global economic hub, and we see a tremendous opportunity to help introduce a growing number of international visitors to the wonderful assets our region has to offer. This partnership is a step in that direction," said Atif Elkadi, OIAA chief executive officer.

"Our highly anticipated partnership with ONT truly is a monumental tourism milestone for the Inland Empire and California. The partnership aligns our efforts to bring a broader global audience to the region and allows them to experience the boundless mountains, deserts, wineries, and more. The Inland Empire story begins here at ONT," said Freddy Bi, Discover Inland Empire's President, and CEO.

The partnership is the latest success from ONT's recently launched in-house advertising and partnership program, which saw revenues double to $1.7 million over an 18-month period after the OIAA Board approved an agreement with Fuse Advancement LLC to help implement the revamped advertising and sponsorship sales model.

"Partnerships with organizations such as Discover Inland Empire transcend beyond the traditional advertising model and offer us the opportunity to showcase this dynamic region that ONT is so much a part of," said Scott Jacobson, Fuse's founder and chief executive officer.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to more than two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

About Discover Inland Empire

Established in 1988, Discover Inland Empire is the official destination marketing organization for California's San Bernardino County and Riverside County, the most diverse destination in the United States. A 501(c)(6) not-for-profit global marketing organization dedicated to promoting overnight stays to the international and large-scale event sectors which will create a sustainable tourism economy within the Inland Empire. Discover Inland Empire is recognized by the State as the destination marketing organization for the Inland Empire region. More information is available at www.DiscoverIE.com. Follow @nowDiscoverIE on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

