Warmer Temperatures Will Set Conditions For Pests To Thrive In 2023

READING, Pa., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rodents took advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic by occupying vacant buildings and reproducing at rapid rates. Now, warmer temperatures are set to change the way people interact with many seasonal and year-round pests.

Entomologists from Ehrlich Pest Control, a global leader in pest control, and its family of pest control providers share their thoughts for protecting families, homes and even pets against pests for 2023.

1. Rodents are digging in

For the third year in a row, rodents will be on the rise across the country. Rodents are resourceful and have taken advantage of the shutdowns by occupying empty buildings and homes. During winter months, especially for regions prone to cooler temperatures, rodent pressures may be higher as they look for ways to enter homes and other buildings for food and warmth.

"Mice and other rodents will scale walls, climb trees, walk across wires and squeeze through gaps to get inside your home," said Emory Matts, Board Certified Entomologist with Ehrlich Pest Control. "Mice are on a relentless search for food, warmth and shelter. When it's cold outside, mice are trying to find a way inside."

Rodents can take advantage of severe weather and changes in land development. Warmer winters may extend the breeding season potentially leading to larger populations later on. Wildfires and flooding may also force rodents, as well as other wildlife, to find new homes. New construction may also drive rodents into new areas, including homes. As land is developed and new homes are built, rodents can lose established nesting areas and venture out to surrounding homes for food, warmth and security.

"Mice and rats don't need much space to enter a home," said Matts. "A mouse can enter a home through a dime-sized hole or a quarter-inch gap; a rat requires a hole the size of a quarter or a half-inch gap. Repairing any gaps on the exterior of the home, like around windows, pipes and doors goes a long way to prevent rodent entry. Steel or copper wool does a good job of plugging the gaps, but a professional inspection to make sure everything is located and plugged properly is best."

2. Bed bugs travel for free

As travel ramps up post-pandemic, there is one thing that is guaranteed: Bed bugs will rear their ugly head across the country. With the world finding a new normal, travel and tourism are on the rebound: So are bed bugs. More people will be visiting dream destinations and could bring these bloodsucking hitchhikers home with them.

"With leisure travel at a pre-COVID high, we could see an increase of bed bug service requests," said Eric Braun, Board Certified Entomologist with Ehrlich Pest Control. Bed bugs are expert hitchhikers and are usually transported from place to place by people as they travel. Slim flat bodies allow them to fit into the smallest spaces and remain there for extended periods. This allows them to remain hidden in the seams and folds of luggage, overnight bags, folded clothes, bedding, furniture and anywhere else they find an opportunity.

With the labor shortage around the country, many hotels are providing less-frequent cleaning of rooms. The reduced visits to these rooms mean fewer opportunities to observe and report bed bug evidence. Any infestation that is missed, provides an opportunity for bugs to hitchhike and travel with guests via luggage, clothing or personal belongings. Most people do not realize they are transporting stow-away bed bugs as they travel from location to location, infesting areas as they go.

"Since bed bugs travel with humans, the only surefire way to prevent introductions into your home is to limit travel," said Braun. However, some steps can be taken to limit your risk:

While traveling, inspect the area you're staying in for any signs of bed bug activity. Limit the number of items placed around and try not to leave clothing on the floor around beds.

Inspect all items, like second-hand furniture, beds and couches for any signs of bed bug infestation.

Using an impregnated mattress liner can impact or eliminate any potential bed bugs that have been accidentally introduced to your home.

Using an encasement on mattresses and box springs can protect the investment of your bedding and eliminate bed bug hiding spots. The light color of the encasement also makes bed bug evidence easier to spot.

Reducing clutter in your home can help eliminate hiding places for bed bugs making treatment easier if required.

"Bed bugs can be difficult to eliminate," said Braun. "Therefore it is not recommended that homeowners attempt to treat themselves. Certain products available to homeowners can actually make the problem worse."

3. Protect yourself and your pets from pests

Oftentimes a pest is unable to find a human meal. As a result, pests will often mark pets as a target of opportunity. While people and pets enjoy the warmer weather, disease-carrying mosquitoes and ticks are lying in wait or on the hunt for the next blood meal.

Mosquitoes: Mosquitoes are on the rise across the country, carrying pathogens such as West Nile, Eastern equine encephalitis, and yes, even heartworm in pets.

"A busy hurricane season could lead to increased mosquito and other water-based pests due to increased areas of standing water," said Thomas Dobrinska, Board Certified Entomologist for Ehrlich Pest Control. "Increased water-based insects will create inflated food sources for other predatory insects, thus supporting larger populations of pests in general. If you have standing water on your property, work to eliminate it, or treat it with larvicide products."

Protect yourself and your family from mosquitoes by removing any standing water on your property. Mosquitoes can breed in as little as one teaspoon of water with eggs staying active for up to eight months. Also, wear EPA-approved insect repellent while spending time outside. Strategically treating yards for mosquitoes is also a good way to protect pets and families.

Ticks: With the anticipation of a warmer winter across the country, and people spending more time outdoors, it's important to be vigilant about ticks.

"Ticks are responsible for transmitting several diseases, including Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, to humans and pets," said Dobrinska. "Tick activity remained high into late 2022, and could return early in 2023 depending on the weather. Ticks exhibit a very high level of survivability during cold weather. Exercise caution when out on hikes and inspect yourself for tick activity once you are back home. At home, keep the grass mowed and other vegetation trimmed to reduce tick harborage sites. As always, using professional yard treatments is the best way to go."

Milder winters can allow for longer reproduction periods, which leads to more ticks. These small insects are found all over outdoor recreational areas. Trails in grassy areas or the woods are prime locations for ticks. It is important that people inspect themselves and their pets after spending time outdoors.

"Cover as much skin as possible while outdoors, wear long pants, long sleeves, closed-toed shoes and tuck pant legs into socks," said Dobrinska. "Light-colored clothing will also help any ticks you pick up stand out. People should consider mosquito and tick services for lawns to safeguard the home."

4. Protect your investment from termites

With new construction homes being built at rapid rates, termite colonies could be migrating to new areas.

"Termites continue to cause significant property damages, with an estimated $30 billion in damages in 2022," said Steven Dupuy, Board Certified Entomologist for Ehrlich Pest Control. "The number is likely to increase in 2023."

Formosan termites are slowly making their way through the southern states. Their spread is limited due to climate at this time, but as the climate changes, it is possible that the pest will start to venture further north.

Termites feed 24 hours a day and cause an enormous amount of property damage each year. Most home insurance policies do not cover damage done by termites, so it's important to safeguard homes and businesses to control and prevent future infestations with professional treatments.

5. Spotted lanternflies are on the move

If people haven't heard about the Spotted Lanternfly, they will. This invasive pest will continue to spread throughout the Northeast and parts of the Midwest and Southeast. Initially found in Pennsylvania in 2014, the pest can cause significant damage to trees and plants.

Established infestations have been found in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, Delaware, Connecticut, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Ohio, and Indiana with multiple individual sightings present in Vermont, Rhode Island and North Carolina.

"As interstate commerce and recreational travel increases, so are the opportunities for the spotted lanternfly to spread to additional states," said Dobrinska. "Spotted lanternflies feeds on a variety of plants and prefer the Tree of Heaven. Timing is critical when using insecticides, especially before blooming of flowers or fruiting, to reduce their impact later in the season."

The egg masses look like a smear of mud on trees and outside of homes. It's important to scrape the egg mass off, put it in a bag with rubbing alcohol and throw it away, and then call a pest control professional or local agricultural department.

Longer and warmer months are conducive to increased breedings of insects. That translates to food supplies for these pests lasting longer, which could speed up life cycles of many insects, resulting in greater populations over time. People should contact local pest control professionals to discuss options for protecting their families, pets and homes.

