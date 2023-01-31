Deltek Government Contracting Expert Kevin Plexico Named to the 2023 Wash100 List

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced today that Kevin Plexico, Senior VP of Information Solutions at Deltek, has been named to the 2023 Wash100 List. Plexico is honored for his excellence in leadership, vision and innovation by Executive Mosaic – the leading provider in connecting, promoting and branding government and government contracting (GovCon) executives.

Deltek Senior VP of Information Solutions, Kevin Plexico, named to the Wash100 List for the fourth consecutive year (PRNewswire)

The Wash100 Award, GovCon's most powerful accolade, honors the top 100 executives of consequence in the government contracting community in recognition of their proven contributions to government missions and most importantly, in anticipation of their continued distinction, groundbreaking achievements and positive impact across the federal landscape in the coming year. In it's tenth year of recognition, Wash100 received a record-breaking number of nominations – a more than 300 percent increase in applicants from 2022 – further increasing the difficulty in qualification.

"Building on ten years of unmatched recognition, this year's historic Wash100 Award selection features the most impressive and prestigious roster of elite executive leaders in our history to best represent the last decade of tumultuous growth, technological advancement and acceleration across the public and private sectors," said Jim Garrettson, Executive Mosaic's founder and CEO. "We are pleased to recognize Deltek's Kevin Plexico for the fourth year in a row as a recipient of the Wash100 Award. With his unique expertise and leadership, Deltek has further cemented its spot as the most reliable source in the GovCon industry."

"It's an honor to once again be recognized alongside such a well-respected group of professionals and peers on this year's Wash100 List," said Plexico. "I look forward to working alongside my team in 2023 as Deltek continues to help project-based businesses, in particular those in the government contracting space, to grow and strengthen their businesses using Deltek's innovative solutions."

Plexico is a four-year honoree, adding to Deltek's list of honorees since 2015. In 2015 and 2019, Deltek's President & CEO, Mike Corkery, was named a recipient of the Wash100. Deniece Peterson, Senior Director of Federal Market Analysis, was recognized during the 2022 awards, and Plexico has been recognized from 2020-2023. Plexico is also a member of the GovCon Expert program, a forum featuring the most significant voices of influence in the government contracting community. As Senior VP of Information Solutions at Deltek, Kevin Plexico is responsible for overseeing research, analysis and delivery of GovWin – Deltek's industry-leading government market research and information solution.

See the full list of winners at Wash100.com. Site visitors can also cast a vote for their favorite GovCon executives to receive recognition for their accomplishments in 2022 and their upcoming success in 2023.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com.

About Executive Mosaic

Founded in 2002, Executive Mosaic is a leadership organization and media company. It provides its members an opportunity to learn from peer business executives and government thought leaders while providing an interactive forum to develop key business and partnering relationships.

Executive Mosaic offers highly coveted executive events, breaking business news on the Government Contracting industry, and delivers robust and reliable content through seven influential websites and four consequential E-newswires. Executive Mosaic is headquartered in Tysons Corner, VA. Visit www.executivemosaic.com

