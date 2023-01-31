The Hatcher Group Wins 66 Marketing and Communications Awards in 2022

Firm's depth of talent recognized across multiple capabilities

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hatcher Group, a full-service strategic communications and marketing firm, announced today it has won an unprecedented 66 awards for excellence in communications, design, events, marketing, social media, web, and video.

"We are honored to be recognized alongside so many other inspiring peers in the industry," said Amy Buckley, partner at Hatcher. "The diverse group of awards recognizes Hatcher's commitment to unite our expertise with passion and innovation. We are thrilled that several of our pro bono efforts, such as our work on environmental justice and advocacy for Black maternal healthcare and reproductive justice, were recognized for excellence. Our team continues to be powered by a vision for a better world. We are driven by thoughtful and strategic solutions that support our inspiring clients as they drive real change."

Hatcher received awards from Bethesda Magazine Great Places to Work, dotCOMM, Graphic Design USA, MarComm, PRNews, Public Relations Society of America (Maryland Chapter), and the Telly awards.

"As our work evolves and our talented team grows, Hatcher continues to innovate while staying true to our priority to build a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace," said Amy Fahnestock, partner at Hatcher. "These awards are more than a milestone to take pride in our work, but also an opportunity to raise the profile of our clients and their commitment to leaving no one behind."

Hatcher's winning projects are listed below.

Bethesda Magazine Top Places to Work 2022

Winner

DotCOMM

Platinum

Video, RISE Partnership

Social Media, News Literacy Project

Gold

Website, Maryland Maternal Health Innovation Program (MDMOM)

Motion Graphic, Northern Virginia Clean Water Partners

Video, DC Pritzker Children's Initiative

Honorable Mention

Website, Fund Our Schools

Website, Urban Alliance

Infographic, National Fish and Wildlife Foundation

Digital, Maryland 529

GDUSA

Digital Design Awards

Audiogram, Wallace Foundation

Course Presentation, MDMOM

Digital Campaign, 211 MD

Digital Campaign, Anne Arundel County

Infographic, Aspen Institute

Social Media, The Hatcher Group

Social Media, Virginia Dept. of Health

Video, Express Scripts

Video, Congressional Black Caucus Foundation

Graphic Design Awards

Annual and Corporate Reports, Islamic Scholarship Fund

Annual and Corporate Reports, Johns Hopkins University

Annual and Corporate Reports, OSI-Baltimore Impact Report

Annual and Corporate Reports, Sport for All

Books, Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development

Brand Identity Programs, Urban Alliance

Brochures and Collaterals, Federal Bureau of Investigators (FBI)

Infographics, Centers for Disease Control (CDC)

Integrated Marketing Campaign, Congressional Black Caucus Foundation

Logos and Symbols, Tax Credits for Workers and Their Families

Motion, Express Scripts

Online Design, Virginia Department of Health

American Health and Wellness Design Awards

Advertising and Ad Campaigns, Allegheny County

Advertising and Ad Campaigns, Express Scripts

Advertising and Ad Campaigns, Dept. of Veterans Affairs

Motion Design, DC Pritzker Children's Initiative

Online Design, Centers for Disease Control (CDC)

Online Design, Maryland Health Care Commission

Online Design, Postpartum Support International

Publications, Centers for Disease Control (CDC)

COVID-19 Communications, Open Society Institute (OSI) - Baltimore

COVID-19 Communications, Virginia Dept. of Heath

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Healthcare, Congressional Black Caucus Foundation

MarComm

Platinum

Annual Report, Islamic Scholarship Fund

Social Ad Campaign, News Literacy Project

Video Series, Scattergood Foundation

Gold

Annual Report, Johns Hopkins University Economic Development

Marketing/ Promotion Campaign, Express Scripts

Pro Bono, York Road Partnership

Pro Bono, Generation Hope

Pro Bono, DC Abortion Fund

Research Report, Baltimore Education Research Consortium

Video, Congressional Black Caucus Foundation

Website Design, Urban Alliance

Honorable Mention

Editorial, Maryland Pesticide Education Network

Print Media, Raising Child Care Fund

Print Media, National Fish and Wildlife Foundation

Strategic Communications/ Marketing, Maryland 529

Video, Congressional Black Caucus Foundation

Website Design, MDMOM

Website Design, Fund our Schools

PRNews Platinum

Finalist, Firm of the Year

PRSA Maryland

Award of Excellence

Events and Observances < 7 days, National Assessment Governing Board

Reputation/ Brand Management, Congressional Black Caucus Foundation

Social Media, Maryland 529

Telly Awards

Gold

Non-Broadcast - Health and Wellness, DC Pritzker Children's Initiative

Silver

Branded Content - Campaign: Not-for-profit, Congressional Black Caucus Foundation

About The Hatcher Group

The Hatcher Group is a full-service communications and marketing firm — and a Women Owned Small Business (WOSB) and Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) — powered by purpose. We are headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, with offices in Annapolis and Baltimore. Our vision is of a just and sustainable world, with healthy and thriving communities that leave no one behind. For more than 20 years, we've developed and executed successful marketing and communications strategies for national foundations, nonprofits, coalitions, government agencies, and other mission-driven organizations. Our diverse, 61-person staff includes seasoned strategic communications, marketing, and public relations professionals; accomplished designers; digital media experts; and skilled multimedia and event producers.

