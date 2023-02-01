When contemporary meets country: A Texas ranch of uncommon luxuries (private golf course included) comes to market by leading team at top brokerage in North Texas

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Burgher-Ray Ranch Group, part of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty and led by ranch experts David Burgher and Harlan Ray, is thrilled to bring to market the uncommonly luxurious Prairie Oaks Ranch in Bowie, Texas.

The ranch with modern luxuries: Prairie Oaks Ranch in Bowie, Texas, represented by the Burgher-Ray Ranch Group at Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty for $12,500,000 (PRNewswire)

Sited amidst the rolling hills of Montague County, in the Cross Timbers region of North Central Texas, the ranch boasts sweeping views, abundant surface water and pristine improvements, including a nine-hole golf course, multiple lakes teeming with fish (the largest lake being 29+/- acres), swimming pool, shooting ranges, five-bedroom home, water wells, equipment barns, working pens and fencing for livestock.

This historic ranch was once home to American bison, Comanche hunting parties and a way station along the famed Chisholm Trail. Today, Blackjack oak forests, blackberry thickets and native grasses thrive, with white-tailed deer, bobcats, coyotes, migratory fowl and bald eagles — among many other species of birds, fish and game — making their home here.

The ranch features more than 4,000 feet of frontage on both sides of Denton Creek, which feeds the main lake. There are nine other lakes, most of them stocked with a variety of fish, many with docks and piers. The ranch's terrain is rolling, with superb views over the lakes, pastures and golf course.

The three-story main home is a textbook example of clean-lined Texas architecture. Built of wood and stone, and wrapped in porches that have magnificent views, it features a grand great room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace; open-plan gourmet kitchen with island; five comfortable bedrooms (including the first-floor owner's retreat with fireplace and large bath); and a rooftop viewing cupola with 360-degree views. The area around the house includes two outdoor fireplaces and a kitchen.

There are more than five miles of concrete-paved walks and cart paths throughout the ranch, with nearly 20 sculptures along them. For recreational pursuits, there are hiking trails, biking trails, rifle and sporting-clay ranges, boating and waterskiing on the main lake, fossil-hunting in the deep ravines (where the ranch was once roamed by those prehistoric dinosaurs) and golf on the private course, with its elevation changes, doglegs and challenging waterside greens.

All of this is just 10 minutes from Bowie, Texas, with its shops, restaurants and wineries. Prairie Oaks Ranch is the very best of both worlds: country pursuits mixed with contemporary luxuries. It is offered for $12,500,000.

For more information, contact the Burgher-Ray Ranch Group at 214-353-6601; burgherray.com; briggsfreeman.com.

The ranch with modern luxuries: Prairie Oaks Ranch in Bowie, Texas, represented by the Burgher-Ray Ranch Group at Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty for $12,500,000 (PRNewswire)

