AGNC Investment Corp. to Present at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Financial Services Forum

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today that Peter Federico, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Financial Services Forum on February 14, 2023 at 3:15 pm ET. The live webcast will be available on the AGNC website in the Investor Relations section at https://ir.agnc.com. A replay of the presentation will be available shortly after the event.

AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency. For further information, please refer to www.AGNC.com.

