The New State-of-the-Art Data Center Will Further Drive Digital Transformation, Supporting Hyperscale Growth and Connectivity

HONG KONG, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Data Exchange (BDx) , the fastest growing carrier-neutral data center platform in Asia-Pacific, has announced its plan to develop a new 16MW facility in the upcoming high-tech industrial area being developed by Sino Group , a leading property developer in Hong Kong. BDx is targeting to get the hyperscaler-ready data center, which is called HKG8, operational by end 2023.

Sino Group and BDx signing ceremony in Hong Kong. (PRNewswire)

BDx to Develop a New 16MW Data Center in Hong Kong's Emerging Kwai Chung District

This is BDx's fourth data center in Hong Kong and will be located in the heart of the Kwai Chung District, which is rapidly transforming into a highly sought-after industrial and commercial zone. The data center is strategically located five kilometers from the nearest port and 26 kilometers from the Hong Kong airport. It will offer redundant power supply and reliable infrastructure to BDx's hyperscale and enterprise customers, ensuring the highest levels of fail-safe resiliency, super-dense connectivity and IX ecosystems which are hallmarks of BDx data centers.

"BDx is pleased to announce our new data center to further our commitment to the Hong Kong market. We are pleased to work with Sino Group to develop our next-generation, hyperscale-ready site, which is designed with fail-safe features and a clear focus on sustainability. We continue to support Hong Kong as The Digital Hub of APAC," said Mayank Srivastava, CEO of BDx. "With HKG8, our newest data center in Hong Kong, we continue to expand our footprint across Asia with sustainable, high quality sites. We are proud to offer our customers dense connectivity, IX ecosystems and reliable redundant options, to drive digital delivery and growth."

According to a recent report from Arizton Advisory and Intelligence, the size of the Hong Kong data center market is expected to reach nearly US$4 billion by 2027, as data center investments continue to grow. Hong Kong is one of the largest digital hubs in the Asia-Pacific region due to the strong adoption of cloud technologies, its smart city development initiative and a dedicated focus by its government on the expansion of the ICT market.

"As we complete the construction of our 191,000 square-feet industrial building, we are proud to welcome BDx as our major tenant," said Bella Chhoa, Director of Asset Management of Sino Group. "Recent years saw the thriving development of innovation and technology, and Industry 4.0 has quickly become a global trend. Amid these developments, Sino Group launched a brand new industrial development, 38 Wing Kee Road, with BDx becoming a major tenant. There is no doubt that Hong Kong will be re-industrialized, riding on the development of innotech. We believe that the opening of the data center will further advance Hong Kong's innotech development."

With more than US$1 billion of committed equity capital, BDx continues its rapid growth trajectory with HKG8 being its 12th data center in the Asia-Pacific region.

About Big Data Exchange (BDx)

BDx is a leading data center, colocation, and hybrid cloud solutions provider that serves enterprises and hyperscalers across some of the most influential markets in this region. Led by a globally recognized team, BDx has ultra-modern facilities in China, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Singapore. BDx data centers go beyond space and power to deliver next-gen solutions, with a commitment to sustainability and innovation. BDx is actively investing in both developed and emerging markets to bring solutions that meet the growing digital requirements of its hyperscale, enterprise, and financial services customers.

To learn more about BDx, visit bdxworld.com or follow BDx on LinkedIn or YouTube .

About Sino Group

Established in 1971, Sino Group comprises three listed companies – Sino Land Company Limited (HKSE: 083), Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited (HKSE: 0247), Sino Hotels (Holdings) Limited (HKSE: 1221) – and private companies held by the Ng Family.

As one of Hong Kong's leading property developers with core businesses in property development and investment, Sino Group has grown with the communities it serves. The Group's business interests comprise a diversified portfolio of residential, office, industrial, retail and hospitality properties across Hong Kong, mainland China, Singapore and Australia, and has developed over 250 projects, spanning more than 130 million square feet. Core business assets are further complemented by property management services, hotel investment and management, including The Fullerton Hotels & Resorts and other affiliate brands.

With over 11,000 committed staff members, the Group strives to fulfill its vision of Creating Better Lifescapes with a focus on three interconnected pillars – Green Living, Community Spirit and Innovative Design – shaping the cities we call home where people live, work and play. Sustainability is central to what we do as we seek to create value for stakeholders and make business a driver of sustainability for a better future.

Media Contact:

Tara Karolski, on behalf of BDx

Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

jsa_bdx@jsa.net

+1 646-228-9430

(PRNewsfoto/BDx Data Centers) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BDx Data Centers