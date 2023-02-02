Celebrity Chef Huda® Launches New Just Savor™ Home Collection

The Black Elegance Collection By Just Savor™ Features Tableware, Plates, Coffee Mugs, Flatware Released In Honor of Black History Month

WASHINGTON, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity Chef Huda Mu'min, renowned Food Network record-setting champion and lifestyle expert, is proud to announce the launch of her highly anticipated Home Collection and gourmet products from the Just Savor by Chef Huda brand. The new line features a range of gourmet foods and home products, including her popular Just Savor™ Spices and introducing delicious new barbeque sauces and marinades, premium olive oils and coffees in addition to featuring designer home goods items; table wares, plates, drinkware, flatware, Kitchen aprons, cutting boards and more. www.justsavor.com

"Through food, we can unite, empower and impact people and our communities in a delicious way. ", says Chef Huda

Just Savor By Chef Huda is a Culinary and Lifestyle brand curated to make cooking and entertaining more fun, approachable, and easier, with a mission to inspire people to Cook, to Share, and to Just Savor!

The new line of products are being released just in time to celebrate Black History Month, The Super Bowl and Valentine's Day. In honor of Black History Month Just Savor is offering a special promotion and releasing a limited time only " Black Elegance " Collection. This collection of tableware includes elegant black and gold designed plates, mugs, and flatware, perfect for entertaining celebrations or adding a little elegance to your everyday life.

"I'm thrilled to be able to share my passion for food and entertaining with more people through this new product line, I believe that everyone deserves to enjoy the beauty of cooking using quality products and serve it all up with style. We curated this collection to make cooking and entertaining more fun, approachable, and easier for people to Just Savor each moment" says Chef Huda

Chef Huda, is known for her exceptional culinary skills and dedication to using only the finest ingredients and specializes in healthy comfort food. Her work and mission is to impact and unite the world through food. She serves as an Ambassador for The American Heart Association, Red Nose Day (Comic Relief) and The Salvation Army. The Just Savor Brand™ is devoted to inspiring, educating and empowering people through food. Each purchase helps to continue their support of non-profit organizations that impact childhood poverty, hunger & help to improve health disparities.

JUST SAVOR™ BY CHEF HUDA®

List of Products and Descriptions:

SPICES

With over 20 spice blends inspired by global cuisine, the Just Savor spice line uses herbs and aromatics from across the world and offers a premium line of family favorites and a variety of salt-free blends perfect for a heart-healthy lifestyle. Each blend is vegan and gluten-free, 100% natural with no MSG, no artificial additives or preservatives. There are over 20 chef-curated spice blends, including Best Sellers: Sweet Jerk, Cajun Kick, Southern Sweet Heat BBQ, Garlic Goodness, Spicy Garlic Madness, Jammin' Jerk, Applewood Smoked Sea Salt and Merlot Wine Salt.

SAUCES & MARINADES

Delicious sauces and marinades made for those who Sauce Boldy. All sauces are All-Natural, Gluten-Free, No-MSG, No Preservatives, and No Artificial Flavors. They are great as a marinade, sauce, or dipping sauce.

Sauce Flavors

Kansas City Sweet BBQ Sauce is the perfect mix of sweet and delicious.

This sauce is perfect on vegetables, potatoes, pork, chicken, turkey, lamb, beef, salmon, fish, and seafood.

Bold & Tangy BBQ Sauce

Perfect mix of bold spices and subtle sweetness. Delicious on vegetables, potatoes, pork, poultry, steak, fish, and seafood. Great as a marinade, sauce, or dipping sauce.

Garlic & Herb Goodness Sauce & Marinade

Delicious blend of garlic, herbs, and spices, for vegetables, grains, rice, poultry, beef, turkey, lamb, fish, and seafood. Great as a marinade, sauce, or as a dipping sauce.

OLIVE OILS

JS Extra Virgin Olive Oils are Cold Pressed Extra Virgin Olive Oil. All-Natural, Gluten-Free, No-MSG, No Preservatives, and No Artificial Flavors. Imported from Italy. Perfect for salad, pastas, soups, meats, dressings or marinades.

JUST SAVOR HOME

The Just Savor Home collection features beautiful, bold and inspired items for your home. Celebrate everyday and be inspired to Just Savor Home a little more.

Black Elegance Plates

Elegant and luxurious, the Black Elegance Collection is a beautiful addition to any table. This eye-catching collection is bordered in black and gold patterns.

The border beautifully frames any food plated on it. These plates are Instagram worthy.

JS Cutting Board Set

This beautiful set of cuddling cutting boards are the perfect addition to any kitchen. Perfect for entertaining, these versatile boards can be used as cutting boards, charcuterie boards, cheese boards, butter boards, coffee boards or just as a beautiful display.

Material: Natural Acacia Wood

JS Aprons

This apron is a fashionable way to make a bold statement in the kitchen with colorful African inspired patterns. These aprons are made from water resistant and stain resistant polyester fabric and feature two easy to use pockets and adjustable neck strap for comfort.

About Chef Huda

As a Telly Award winning television host, acclaimed award-winning professionally trained chef, lifestyle expert, Food Network Champion and record-setting history maker, Chef Huda Mu'min is a culinary powerhouse!

She made history as the highest-earning winner of Food Network's "Cutthroat Kitchen" and was a favorite on ABC's "The Taste" with Anthony Bourdain and is the host of the Telly award-winning series, The Kitchen Table. As a millennial influencer and culinary visionary, she has worked with A-list celebrities, top corporate and international brands, including The White House, Disney, Coca-Cola, The World Bank, Proctor and Gamble, The Recording Academy, GE (General Electric), Lincoln, MedStar Health, Delta, Nissan, Albertsons and Teremana Tequila. Chef Huda serves as an Ambassador for The American Heart Association, Red Nose Day (Comic Relief) and The Salvation Army. She has been featured in Vogue Italia, Essence, Ebony Magazine, Washington Business Journal, and on national television, including CBS, ABC, NBC, Fox, The CW, Food Network, MSNBC, CNN and Good Morning America (GMA3). As a lifestyle expert, food writer, and entertainment correspondent she has contributed to The Washington Post, Monarch Magazine, Washington Informer Newspaper, The Root, to name a few.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chef Huda launched the #KitchenQuarantineParty, a live virtual series on Instagram Live (IG) with the mission to continue to help spread joy and inspire people to cook and unite. The popular online series garnered the attention of national brands and celebrities' attention, including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who reposted her on his Instagram to his 200 million-plus followers.

What's Next

Chef Huda continues to cook up her next chapter and is currently working on her highly anticipated first cookbook releasing later this year and launching her new podcast this Summer in addition to her continued work with non-profit organizations impacting food and health insecurities and fulfilling her mission to inspire people to Cook, to Share, and to Just Savor!

Recent Press

GMA3 (Good Morning America) cooking up her Soulful Soup for the New Year. https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/food/story/chef-hudas-signature-soulful-soup-recipe-96121897

The Washington Post / Safeway: Football and Super Bowl season segment, tips on tailgating, barbecue and grilling with NFL former player, Fred Smoot. https://www.washingtonpost.com/creativegroup/safeway/time-to-tailgate/

Fox 5 / Lion's Lunch: https://www.fox5dc.com/video/1157344

The Barbados Food & Rum Festival -featured international chef along with Anne Burrell, Eric Adjepong, Marc Murphy and David Rose. https://www.instagram.com/p/Ckp_Fd2IPaw/?hl=en

Food & Wine Magazine: https://www.foodandwine.com/lifestyle/fw-picks/chef-huda-spices-joe-biden-kamala-harris

Kitchen Table Series (Telly Award Winning): https://www.onexstudios.com/the-kitchen-table

