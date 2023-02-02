Kolar President and Founder Named Second Vice Chair of Women's Business Enterprise National Council Forum

CINCINNATI, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kolar Design is pleased to announce that President and Founder Kelly Kolar has been appointed Second Vice Chair of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) Forum.

The Women's Enterprise Forum is a select group of WBENC-Certified Women's Business Enterprises that are nominated by their Regional Partner Organization (RPO) and appointed by WBENC. Honorees of this appointment are among the most successful and most engaged women business leaders in the WBENC network, and have demonstrated their commitment to helping WBENC further the efforts of women in business.

"Kolar is wholly dedicated to supporting and uplifting women-owned businesses across the nation. I am honored by this opportunity to serve the WBENC community, collaborating and sharing with one another to empower diverse leaders from all backgrounds and industries," said Kelly Kolar.

As a company of purpose and diverse-owned firm, Kelly and the Kolar team are proud to support the in-depth and meaningful professional development programs and events that WBENC provides to further the advancement of women in business and to help women thrive.

About Kolar Design

Kolar is an award-winning design strategy firm that specializes in insights, interiors, and experiential graphic design. Kolar excels in building brand experiences derived from data that delivers measurable business results using purposeful, creative, and deeply collaborative design. Kolar's best-in-class team works closely with organizations using unique design thinking methodologies to build a strategy and vision that align with business goals and desired brand experiences. Learn more about Kolar today.

About Women's Business Enterprise National Council

WBENC is the largest third-party certifier of businesses owned, controlled, and operated by women in the United States. WBENC partners with 14 Regional Partner Organizations (RPOs) to provide its world-class standard of certification to women-owned businesses throughout the country. WBENC is also the nation's leading advocate of women-owned businesses and entrepreneurs, supported by more than 540 Corporate Members. Throughout the year, WBENC provides professional development, business development, and outreach opportunities for more than 18,000 WBENC-Certified women-owned businesses, Corporate and Government Members, and the national WBENC network. Learn more at www.wbenc.org.

