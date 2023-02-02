Americans eat 112 million pounds of snacks on Super Bowl Sunday, the equivalent of 62,222 Clydesdales

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Snack food sales jumped 10.5% to $616 million during Super Bowl Week 2022, according to new data from IRI, commissioned by SNAC International (SNAC), the leading international trade association for the snack industry representing over 400 companies worldwide. The biggest sales increases by category for Super Bowl week are tortilla chips, potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks and refrigerated dips.

Snack Sales Surge During Super Bowl Week (PRNewswire)

"The week before the Super Bowl continues to be the "Black Friday of the Snack Industry," said Christine Cochran, President and CEO of SNAC. "In addition to what's happening on the field, party throwers and game watchers prove that your snack game is just as important as the actual football game."

The snacking stats, provided by IRI, compared 2022 shopping stats from Super Bowl week to the prior week. It shows a significant increase in the following snack categories during Super Bowl Week:

Tortilla Chips: 22%

Potato Chips: 10.1%

Pretzels: 6.8%

Cheese Snacks 6.7% (Made it into the top 4 for the first time!)

Refrigerated Dips: 32.6%

One interesting note: 2022's Super Bowl was the first one since 2010 that saw an increase in viewership[1], so it is no surprise that snack sales saw a coinciding increase. With social gatherings and parties coming back to their pre-pandemic levels, the snacking industry is set for a major resurgence, especially during Super Bowl week. Get your snack on!

About SNAC International

Founded in 1937, SNAC International (formerly Snack Food Association) is the leading international trade association for the snack industry representing over 400 companies worldwide, including suppliers, marketers, and manufacturers. Upon its three pillars of education, advocacy, and networking, SNAC is committed to connecting the snack industry to create growth and opportunity. For more information, visit www.snacintl.org.

[1] https://www.sportsmediawatch.com/super-bowl-ratings-historical-viewership-chart-cbs-nbc-fox-abc/

