Summit 7 Announces Industry-Leading Security and Compliance Conference for Aerospace and Defense Contractors in Huntsville, AL

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit 7, a leading provider of security and compliance solutions for defense contractors, today announced the Cloud Security and Compliance Series (CS2) conference for aerospace and defense contractors. The event will be held in Huntsville, Alabama on March 7-8, 2023.

The Cloud Security and Compliance Series (CS2) conference is strictly for government contractors and those in higher education research institutions looking to meet cybersecurity regulations, address security threats, and glean best practices for their cloud investments. Topics covered include:

How to win more DoD contracts with compliance

DoD updates on CMMC program

Updated contractual requirements

Handling and marking sensitive data

"We're excited to bring this event back to Huntsville, Alabama, which is home to many of the companies that make up the Defense Industrial Base," said Scott Edwards, CEO of Summit 7 Systems. "Our team is passionate about helping our customers meet their security and compliance goals and we're honored to be able to share knowledge and expertise with those who are working to keep our country safe."

CS2 will feature a variety of engaging and relevant sessions led by industry thought leaders and experts. Attendees will also have the opportunity to network with peers and solution providers.

This event will be hosted at the Westin Huntsville, which has long been the favorite of visitors and locals alike. It is located in the center of Bridge Street Town Centre which provides a blend of sophistication, elegance, and classic southern hospitality with world class shopping, dining, and entertainment.

About Summit 7

Summit 7 Systems is a national leader in cybersecurity and compliance for the Aerospace and Defense industry and corporate enterprises. Summit 7's Microsoft Cloud solutions have led the way in meeting compliance regulations for the DIB regarding CMMC, DFARS, NIST 800-171, ITAR, and CUI data. Summit 7 Systems is privately held and headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama. For more information visit Summit7.us.

To learn more and register for the event, please visit: www.cs2.cloud.

