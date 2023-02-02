SUNY Ulster Expands Mental Health Support Increasing Availability and Diversity

SUNY Ulster joins Uwill as 5th New York institution offering free teletherapy to students

NATICK, Mass., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SUNY Ulster, today, announced a partnership with Uwill, the leading teletherapy solution for colleges and students, to enhance and expand the college's existing counseling capabilities. Research suggests that community college students may be in greater need of mental health support. Uwill's best-in-class technology facilitates immediate appointments with licensed mental health counselors based on student needs and preferences.

Uwill has become the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students. The most cost-effective way to complement a college's mental health offering, Uwill partners with more than 100 institutions including Boston College, University of Michigan, American Public University System, and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Uwill is also the teletherapy education partner for NASPA. For more information, visit uwill.com (PRNewswire)

"Providing equitable and flexible care is critical in supporting each student in their academic journey," said Alison Buckley, Ed.D., President at SUNY Ulster. "Adding Uwill gives our students additional access to resources for the individualized support they deserve."

Recent survey data from Uwill and NASPA shows a continued decline in student mental health. 72% of student affairs and counseling leadership said the overall trajectory of campus mental health worsened during the past year.

"We're proud to be able to support colleges in a way that provides immediacy to students, with no obstacles," said Michael London, Founder and CEO of Uwill. "Our solution empowers students to select a therapist they feel most comfortable with when it is convenient for them."

Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill pioneered the first student and therapist matching platform. The solution offers an immediate appointment with a licensed counselor based on student preferences, all modalities of teletherapy, a direct crisis connection, wellness events, realtime data, and support. Uwill partners with more than 100 institutions including Dartmouth College, Santa Fe Community College, University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Gettysburg College.

About Uwill

