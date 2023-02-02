Vantage Risk Names John Flannery as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Group Holdings Ltd. (Vantage) today announced the appointment of John Flannery as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Flannery will be based in New York and report to Greg Hendrick, Vantage's Chief Executive Officer.

In this new role, Mr. Flannery will lead the development of Vantage's strategic brand, marketing, and communications priorities. He will be responsible for enhancing the company's public image and working closely with executive leadership to support growth. "John has built strong insurance brands," Mr. Hendrick said. "With his business-centric approach to marketing and communications, vision, and creativity, we're confident that John will propel Vantage to a new level." Mr. Flannery stated, "I'm thrilled to join Greg and the team in writing the next chapter of our journey and accelerating Vantage's momentum."

Mr. Flannery brings over 25 years of experience to Vantage. Before joining, he held various senior management positions at AIG, leading global marketing, brand transformation, and communications, including as Interim Chief Marketing Officer. Previously, he held leadership roles at Validus Holdings and AXA XL. He holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the Rhode Island School of Design.

About Vantage

Vantage Group Holdings Ltd. (Vantage) was established in late 2020 as an insurance and reinsurance partner designed for the future. Driven by relentless curiosity, our team of trusted experts provides a fresh perspective on our clients' risks. We add creativity to tech-enabled efficiency and robust analytics to address risks others avoid. Vantage operating subsidiaries Vantage Risk Ltd., Vantage Risk Assurance Company and Vantage Risk Specialty Insurance Company are rated "A-" (Excellent) by AM Best.

Carlyle and Hellman & Friedman, global investment firms with deep experience in the re/insurance industry, are lead investors in Vantage.

