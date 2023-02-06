INDIVIDUAL FRANCHISES AND REGIONAL DEVELOPER OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Homelendia Mortgage LLC, a new and innovative mortgage brokerage franchisor, is proud to announce its official launch and the availability of individual unit and regional opportunities for qualified individuals, teams, brokerages, and loan originators.

Homelendia Mortgage (PRNewswire)

HOMELENDIA MORTGAGE LLC LAUNCHES MORTGAGE BROKERAGE FRANCHISES

Homelendia Mortgage will offer a unique and streamlined approach to mortgage brokerage ownership and the mortgage process, utilizing cutting-edge technology to provide a seamless and efficient experience for borrowers and lenders. The goal is to remove some of the friction for buyers, sellers, agents, and loan originators through the housing transaction process while providing an ownership vehicle for capturing more of the revenue surrounding a transaction.

"We're extremely excited to come beside real estate professionals and help them own a powerful asset that helps them capture more of the revenue surrounding a housing transaction. Far too many agents, teams, and brokerages have been forfeiting mortgage commissions because there has not been an easy path to mortgage brokerage ownership. That changes now," said Frank Chimento, CEO of Homelendia Mortgage LLC. "We believe that our unique approach and commitment to real estate professionals will set us apart in the industry by allowing them to provide more value, and better service for their clients while capturing additional streams of critically needed revenue."

As part of the launch, Homelendia Mortgage is excited to award individual unit franchises and regional opportunities to qualified individuals, teams, brokerages, and loan originators who share a vision and passion for helping people achieve their dream of homeownership. The franchise model provides a turnkey solution, including licensing, training, marketing support, loan processing services, and ongoing assistance to ensure success.

For more information on Homelendia Mortgage LLC and individual franchise and regional opportunities, please visit www.homelendia.com or contact us at grace@homelendia.com

About Homelendia Mortgage LLC: Homelendia Mortgage LLC is a new and innovative national mortgage brokerage franchisor with offices in Orlando, Winter Park, and Clearwater Beach, Florida that utilizes cutting-edge technology to provide a seamless, efficient, and stress-free ownership experience for mortgage brokerage franchisees, its agents, and clients. Our goal is to evolve the real estate and mortgage industry and make a simpler housing transaction process while capturing more revenue through individual franchise and regional opportunities.

Grace Trafficante

Homelendia Mortgage LLC

407-283-7477

grace@homelendia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Homelendia Mortgage LLC