Clearwater Analytics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in First Quarter 2023

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWAN), ("Clearwater Analytics" or the "Company"), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that members of its executive leadership team will be participating in the following investor conferences in the first quarter of 2023:

Sandeep Sahai, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in one-on-one meetings at the Bernstein's Tech, Media, Telecom & Consumer (TMTC) 1:1 Forum in New York City on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Jim Cox, Chief Financial Officer, will join a fireside chat and participate in one-on-one meetings at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco on Monday, March 6, 2023.

Mr. Cox will participate in one-on-one meetings virtually at the Loop Capital Markets 2023 Investor Conference on Monday, March 13, 2023.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $5.9 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

