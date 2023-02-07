Sunless, Inc. to Celebrate First Official National Spray Tanning Day on Thurs., Mar. 16, 2023

Nationally recognized day highlights a healthy way to achieve a natural-looking, radiant glow for all skin tones.

MACEDONIA, Ohio, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunless, Inc., the leading premium manufacturer and marketer of spray tanning equipment, solutions, and self-tan skin care products, announced today that the first official National Spray Tanning Day will kick off on Thurs., Mar. 16, 2023, and will be nationally recognized each year on the third Thursday of March.

National Spray Tanning Day, Mar. 16 , highlights healthy way to achieve natural-looking, radiant glow for all skins tones

Spray tanning is a healthy way to achieve a natural-looking glow for all skin tones. The average spray tan, whether in an automatic booth or by a professional spray tan artist, takes about five minutes and is customizable based on your preferences.

Not only does a spray tan provide a sun-kissed look in just minutes, but it also provides a major confidence boost, firms and hydrates the skin, and helps to maintain a year-round tan.

"We're proud to empower all people to feel confident in their bodies with a healthy, head-to-toe glow," said Randy Zeno, CEO at Sunless, Inc. "To further demonstrate our commitment, we're excited to officially announce the first-ever National Spray Tanning Day to elevate the conversation surrounding safe, sunless tanning and celebrate inclusivity, as anyone can spray tan and show off their inner glow."

Spray tanning involves the spray/mist application of sunless tanning solution to the skin. When applied, dihydroxyacetone (DHA), the active ingredient in spray tanning solution, reacts with the proteins in the skin's superficial layer to form a golden-brown color. The skin begins to darken two to four hours after application and reaches peak color within 24 hours. The color will eventually fade through natural exfoliation, just like a tan from the sun.

Sunless, Inc. is rolling out a new series of online and in-person activations to celebrate the first official National Spray Tanning Day, including an exclusive first look at its new innovative UnityTM Booth from Mystic Tan. The new booth can integrate with the Mystic Tan app, making it the first fully automated, attendant-less spray tanning booth for all skin tones. The new booth will be available in spas and salons across the country this year.

Sunless, Inc. is inviting everyone to enhance their natural glow by experiencing a fresh spray tan at a local Sunless, Inc. brand partner location. The company also encourages fans to engage with the social media promotions planned on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat, and to also share their glow using #NationalSprayTanningDay and #GetYourGlowOn.

About Sunless, Inc.

Sunless Inc. is a leader in spray tanning and the power behind the best-known brands — Mystic Tan, Norvell, and VersaSpa — representing more than 18 million spray tans per year, delivered by more than 7,000 salons and professionals worldwide. A holding of Castle Harlan and Branford Castle, Sunless, Inc. is headquartered in Macedonia, Ohio. For more information, images, or quotes from Sunless, Inc., contact Jim Cyphert, APR at 330-501-9886.

