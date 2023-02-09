Dash Hudson Recognized in G2's Best Software 2023 Awards for Commerce Products

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Social media management platform, Dash Hudson, is proud to announce it has been named to G2's 2023 Best Software Awards in the Commerce Products category. G2's annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

G2 annually honors the leading software solutions across industries with its Best Software Awards. These awards are a reflection of how end users leverage software solutions to improve business efficiencies and recognize the companies that have earned their trust.

"At Dash Hudson, we are committed to our customers, especially those who use us every day. We exist to make them successful," said Thomas Rankin, Co-founder and CEO, Dash Hudson. "We are thankful that our customers have expressed the role Dash Hudson plays in their e-commerce and social media management performance, resulting in us being recognized in G2's Best Software 2023 Awards."

Through its commitment to delivering innovative solutions and best-in-class customer support, Dash Hudson has established itself as a leader in the industry, helping brands stay ahead of the curve in the ever-evolving world of social media and social commerce.

About Dash Hudson

Dash Hudson is a social media management platform that equips brands with intelligence, speed and creative ability to stay ahead of the social curve. Through cross-channel insights and improved team efficiency, Dash Hudson drives consistent business results by fuelling smarter decisions and enabling brands to craft content that entertains, engages and inspires. To discover how Dash Hudson is empowering brands to move at the speed of social, visit dashhudson.com .

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

