FOX SPORTS APP LAUNCHES ON LG SMART TVS

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With The Big Game just days away, FOX Sports and LG Electronics are announcing the launch of the FOX Sports app on LG Smart TVs1 including its critically acclaimed LG OLED TVs and LG QNED TVs. The app can be accessed via LG's webOS Smart TV platform2.

Built for the modern sports fan, the FOX Sports app is the home for streaming live and on-demand sports from FOX, FS1, FS2, and FOX Deportes all in one app. Every live FOX Sports game and studio show is available to pay TV subscribers, making NFL, MLB, NASCAR, College Football, College Basketball, FIFA World Cup™, UEFA European Championships, CONCACAF Soccer, MLS, WWE, USFL, and Liga MX, as well as on-demand highlights of top moments from user-favorite shows and leagues all one click away.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2023, LG OLED TVs deliver perfect black levels, more than one billion rich colors and a sense of immersion that allows consumers to have the best possible experience when watching sports, movies, playing video games and more. To learn more about LG TVs, visit lg.com .

1 LG Smart TVs with webOS version 5.0 or higher. TV model years 2020-2022.

2 Subscription fees for certain features in the MML app may be required.

About FOX Sports

FOX Sports is the umbrella entity representing FOX Corporation's wide array of multi-platform US-based sports assets. Built with brands capable of reaching more than 100 million viewers in a single weekend, the business has ownership and interests in linear television networks, digital and mobile programming, broadband platforms, multiple web sites, joint-venture businesses and several licensing relationships. FOX Sports includes the sports television arm of the FOX Network; FS1, FS2, FOX Soccer Plus and FOX Deportes. FOX Sports' digital properties include FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App, which provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content, instant scores, stats and alerts to iOS and Android devices. Additionally, FOX Sports and social broadcasting platform, Caffeine jointly own Caffeine Studios which creates exclusive eSports, sports and live entertainment content. Also included in FOX Sports' portfolio are FOX's interests in joint-venture business Big Ten Network, a licensing and commercial relationship with The Stars Group that created the FOX Bet sports betting platform and the FOX Sports Super 6 free-to-play game, and a licensing agreement that established the FOX Sports Radio Network.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com .

