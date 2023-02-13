Allied Power Secures Contract Extension from Constellation to Provide Multi-Site Nuclear Maintenance and Technical Services

Allied Power to Continue Providing Maintenance and Modification Services at 12 Sites and 21 Units in Four States

Renewal Extends Existing Contract Through Mid-August 2028, With an Option for an Additional Five-Year Extension

BATON ROUGE, La., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Power, a leading provider of maintenance and specialty services to the power generation industry, today announced that it has signed a multi-year contract extension for nuclear maintenance and technical services with Constellation Energy Generation, LLC, the largest owner and operator of nuclear plants in the United States and the largest producer of emissions-free energy.

Allied Power will provide maintenance and modification services for twelve (12) Constellation nuclear plants and 21 units in four states as well as fleet wide staff augmentation services through mid-August 2028, with an option for a five-year renewal. Allied Power's services are designed to support Constellation's objectives for safe, event-free outage and operational performance at Constellation's sites in Illinois, Maryland, New York and Pennsylvania.

"Allied Power provides a broad platform of mission-critical professional, technical and craft services spanning the entire life cycle of the nuclear power generator and we are delighted to extend our relationship with Constellation to meet their nuclear maintenance needs," said Ron McCall, CEO of Allied Power. "As one of the largest nuclear maintenance and technical services providers in the country, we are pleased to renew this extensive services contract with the nation's leader in nuclear power generation and look forward to bringing meaningful value to Constellation and their customers for many years to come."

"This renewal demonstrates the operational excellence of the Allied Power and Constellation alliance relationship," added Dean Sack, Executive Vice President of Maintenance. "It is a great testament to the quality work that our Nuclear Services team provides."

About Allied Power

Allied Power provides a diversified range of services – from routine maintenance to outage services and management, capital construction and specialized support – for power plants across the asset life cycle throughout the U.S. In November 2020, the Company was acquired by Bernhard Capital Partners, a services and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm investing in middle market businesses providing essential services to owners of critical infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.alliedpwr.com.

About Bernhard Capital Partners

Bernhard Capital Partners is a services and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm established in 2013. Bernhard Capital Partners has deployed capital in four funds across several strategies and has approximately $3.0 billion of gross assets under management. Bernhard Capital Partners seeks to create sustainable value by leveraging its experience in acquiring, operating, and growing services and infrastructure businesses. For more information, visit www.BernhardCapital.com.

