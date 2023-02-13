Good Mood Cannabis Kitchen and Yellowstoned Dispensary, Montana, Announce Strategic Licensing Agreement

Marketing Patented Beverage Technology – CannaCap™ and Tyson 2.0 Heavyweight Drinks into Montana

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Mood Cannabis Kitchen, Inc., (GMCK) owner of the patented innovative drink delivery system - CannaCap™, announced a partnership with the Yellowstoned Family of Companies (Yellowstoned™), Montana's premier focused cannabis brand, to launch the portable and discreet CannaCap™ which stores flavored THC powder adding a THC BOOST to any drink, anytime, anywhere!

CannaCap 100mg Tyson 2.0 THC Drink Boosters Licenses Technology with Montana Cannabis Partner Yellowstoned Dispensaries.

"Yellowstoned is a forward-thinking Company with the highest quality standards, creating a perfect licensing partner for our innovative drink boosters," states Derek Hopkins, CEO of GMCK.

Danielle Kingston, Co-Founder and CEO of Yellowstoned adds, "Thanks to our new partners at CannaCap™, Montana will experience TYSON 2.0's first cannabis beverage and a custom Yellowstoned – CannaCap™ drink boosters in multiple flavors and doses."

GMCK launched CannaCap™ in California last year with deliciously flavored 10mg and 100mg doses in its THC Drink Boosters. GMCK is successfully marketing its Tyson 2.0 drinks and licensing CannaCap™ to all legal medical marijuana markets in US states and globally.

Kingston adds, "We believe the quality of your cannabis experience should be just as exceptional as the wild landscapes of Montana. With GMCK and Tyson, it's a knockout partnership. Our passion for delivering the finest products pairs nicely with Tyson's ethos and GMCK's innovation."

About Good Mood Cannabis Kitchen

Good Mood Cannabis Kitchen is dedicated to sustainable packaging with CannaCap™ 100% recyclable and soon produced using hemp resins as an alternate material. CannaCap™ continues to expand its multi-state operations with strategic regional and global partners. GMCK focuses on food science, water-soluble technology, and cannabis foods and beverages which fit the ethos of the GMCK brand. For licensing opportunities for Cannabis and Hemp, visit www.goodmoodcannabisktichen.com contact: Derek Hopkins 617-417-4807.

About Yellowstoned

Welcome to Yellowstoned™, where premium cannabis meets the rugged beauty of Montana. Our passion for delivering the finest top genetic strains is evident in every product we make. That's why we strive to provide premium strains, ensuring that every experience is as elevated as the breathtaking views of the West. From our carefully crafted buds to our commitment to customer satisfaction, we strive to provide the ultimate cannabis experience. Visit our dispensary and see for yourself what sets Yellowstoned apart as we make Montana a great place to be Yellowstoned™, www.yellowstonedmt.com.

