Jet Insurance Company Introduces Electronic Signatures to Surety Bond Process

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Obligees requiring physical bond copies with handwritten signatures are slowly becoming a thing of the past. With Jet Insurance Company's newly launched electronic signature service, principals can save time and money by letting Jet handle the bond filing.

Jet Insurance Company's new process inserts the principal's online signature directly onto the bond form. After purchase, the digital bond form is ready to be filed with the obligee. The signature is time-stamped, records the signer's IP address, and contains Jet's unique identifying number.

"Customers continually tell us our online process is incredibly fast and easy to use. From application to checkout, and ultimately filing the bond, Jet's online platform guides our customers every step of the way," says Omar Agha, Lead Underwriter at Jet Insurance Company.

Electronic signatures are the latest in a host of new features launched by Jet Insurance Company within the last year, including Jet's exclusive "pay-as-you-go" subscription option and the application which helps principals find the correct bond, get a quote, and pay within minutes. Jet continuously works to bring new features that simplify the bonding process for principals and obligees.

Jet Insurance Company is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, and is currently licensed in 41 states and the District of Columbia. Jet is in the process of obtaining authorization to write surety and fidelity products in all 50 states. For more information, email info@jetsurety.com or visit https://jetsurety.com .

