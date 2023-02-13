NIH STUDY FINDS THE HEALTHY, HUNGER-FREE KIDS ACT REDUCED CHILDREN'S BODY MASS INDEX

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There has been an overall decrease in the body mass index (BMI) of children and adolescents in America following the implementation of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act (HHFKA), according to a new study funded by the Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes Program (ECHO) at the National Institutes of Health.

"The National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program (NSLP) provides free or low-cost meals to over 30 million children annually, providing an estimated 50% of students' caloric intake each school day," said Aruna Chandran, MD, MPH, an ECHO Program investigator at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

The HHFKA was fully implemented in 2016 and is the first legislation passed in nearly 3 decades to improve the nutritional quality of school meals. To evaluate the effect of the HHFKA on children's BMI, ECHO researchers analyzed data from over 14,000 children collected between January 2005 and March 2020 from 50 cohorts across the U.S.

"School meals and snacks represent a key opportunity for intervention to combat the childhood obesity epidemic," said Emily Knapp, PhD, an ECHO Program investigator at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. "This is particularly important for children in lower-income families who are more likely to participate in the NSLP and are at higher risk of obesity."

Dr. Chandran and Dr. Knapp led this collaborative research published in JAMA Pediatrics.

Chandran, A. et al. Changes in Body Mass Index Among School-Aged Children Following Implementation of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act. JAMA Pediatrics. DOI:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2022.5828

