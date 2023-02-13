Red Rock Secured Annual Global Gold Report Featured in Fortune 2023 Investors Guide

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Rock Secured , a trusted provider of precious metals and leading specialist in Gold IRAs, is honored to feature their annual Global Gold Report in Fortune Investors Guide - 2023 Recession Playbook . The newly released report provides Americans with a look at current economic issues that have a direct effect on money and generational wealth.

The 2023 Global Gold Report covers a comprehensive overview of macro-economic trends, including inflation, debt, stagflation, and central bank digital currencies to deliver helpful and practical insights to retirement savers and savvy investors.

In times of inflation, historically, gold prices have been seen to have an inverse relationship with the markets, growing in value during market volatility. Amid economic instability, some retirement savers see precious metals, such as gold and silver, as an opportunity for profit and wealth preservation.

"Many of our clients want the safety value of gold to add stability and diversification to their portfolios and retirement plans. In times of uncertainty, the reliability of gold and silver in physical form can provide a sense of security not found in other investments." Sean Kelly, CEO Red Rock Secured.

This informative report is available upon request at https://redrocksecured.com/ggr2023/

