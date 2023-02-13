BALTIMORE , Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica announces today that Steve Chipman is appointed President of Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. (TFA). He reports to Todd Buchanan, President of World Financial Group and Senior Vice President in Transamerica's Individual Solutions division.

Steve Chipman leads TFA's teams of registered representative and investment advisor representative professionals who serve the investment needs of individuals throughout the U.S. He continues to build TFA's advisory teams who provide investment products and services to clients, growing the company's success as a leading investment services provider.

"Steve is a celebrated industry expert who is known for his strong client, advisor, partner, and employee relationships," said Todd Buchanan. "He persistently drives growth and top performance, and has the outstanding ability to understand and resolve emerging challenges. We are excited that Steve will empower and engage TFA's teams as they advise our clients."

Mr. Chipman brings more than 25 years of advisory expertise to his new role at Transamerica Financial Advisors. He joins Transamerica from Cambridge Investment Group, Inc., and has previously served as President and CEO of investment brokerage and advisory firms, as well as in senior executive roles within large financial services organizations. He has contributed to many industry boards and committees, including his appointment to the FINRA Regulatory Advisory Council from 2013 to 2014, and his election to the FINRA District One Committee from 2008 to 2012. Steve earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Massachusetts, attended the Securities Industry Institute at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and holds Series 7, 24, 63 and 65 securities registrations. He lives in the Phoenix area and has two children.

"Steve offers unparalleled credibility to initiate valuable partnerships and relationships, guide strategic direction, and anticipate new business opportunities," said Jamie Ohl, President of Transamerica's Individual Solutions division, which includes the Transamerica Financial Advisors organization. "He will be a tremendous asset to Transamerica as we continue our growth strategy in advisory services."

About Transamerica

With a history that dates back more than 100 years, Transamerica is a leading provider of life insurance, retirement, and investment solutions, serving millions of customers throughout the United States. Transamerica's dedicated professionals focus on helping people live well today and empowering them to create a better tomorrow through saving, investing, and protecting their loved ones. Transamerica serves nearly every customer segment, providing a broad range of quality individual life insurance policies, workplace supplemental insurance benefits, workplace retirement plans, individual retirement accounts and investment products including mutual funds, annuities, stable value solutions, as well as Investment services.

In 2021, Transamerica fulfilled its promises to customers, paying more than $52 billion in insurance, retirement, and annuity claims and benefits, including return of annuity premiums paid by the customer. Transamerica's head office is in Baltimore, Maryland, with other major operations in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Denver, Colorado. Transamerica is part of the Aegon group of companies. Each company of the Aegon group of companies is solely responsible for its own financial conditions and contractual obligations. Based in the Netherlands, Aegon is a diversified, international financial services group offering investment, protection, and retirement solutions. For the full year of 2021, Aegon managed over $1.1 trillion in revenue generating investments. For more information, visit www.transamerica.com.

About Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. (TFA) is a broker-dealer and registered investment advisor that provides investment services to individuals and institutions throughout the United States. TFA is a part of Transamerica, a company with over 100 years of history, and is part of the Aegon group of companies. TFA's representatives strive to serve people from all backgrounds and encourage clients to think differently about their future in pursuit of their financial success. Properly licensed representatives may offer securities and investment advisory services through Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. (TFA), Member FINRA, MSRB, SIPC, and Registered Investment Advisor. For more information, visit https://www.tfaconnect.com/

