Survey Reveals More Than Half of American Men Plan to Focus More on Their Health and Weight Loss Goals After the Big Game When Football Season Comes to An End

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Big Game may be behind us, but for many American men, the '"get healthier" game is just beginning. Nutrisystem®, a division of Wellful, Inc. and a leading provider of health and wellness and weight management solutions, is sharing the results of a new survey, which found that more than half (53%) of American men plan to focus more on their health and wellness goals now that the Big Game is over and football season has come to an end. The survey was conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of Nutrisystem among over 1,000 American men.

"We know from previous research that men tend to gain weight during football season," said Stephen Mikulak, President of Nutrisystem. "The day following the Big Game continues to be a big diet decision day for men. We see many customers placing orders as they want to have a game plan in place to lose weight and get in better shape before summer."

Football superfan and executive radio producer, Jason Kaplan, who lost 92 pounds* on Nutrisystem, says he is no stranger to the toll that football season can take on your health and wellness.

"Before I lost weight with Nutrisystem, I was eating anything and everything on game day. Pizza, burgers, wings. You name it, I had it," says Kaplan. "But now, I've learned how to make better choices. Don't get me wrong, I let myself indulge from time to time, but I'm not chowing down non-stop during the games like I was before."

This year, in particular, health and wellness seems to be on the minds of many men. In a previously released OnePoll conducted on behalf of Nutrisystem, 71% of men ages 30+ agree that one of their main health goals over the next 12 months is to lose weight. What's more, 82% of them said they have a better opportunity to focus on their health in the next year, with 54% saying they feel more motivated.

"When it comes to getting healthier, men are looking for a simple plan that won't leave them constantly hungry," adds Mikulak. "That's exactly what Nutrisystem provides. The program is protein-heavy to help curb cravings, plus it's easy and it works. We find that men are happy to know they can still eat their favorites like pasta and burgers, while at the same time losing weight."

Max Vitality for Men by Nutrisystem is a comprehensive system aimed to help men reach their weight loss goals and delivered right to the customer's door. A key component of the program is Nutrisystem's Hearty Inspirations Meals, which pack up to 30g of protein and are full of flavor helping to control hunger and keep you full for up to five hours.** Previously only available as a dinner option, these meals are now available only to men for lunch to help keep them fuller and more satisfied in the afternoon. Also, all-new to the program this year is the Nutrisystem for Men FUEL™ protein shake, which provides 20g of high-quality protein, with a clinically validated ingredient, Velositol® to double (2x) the power of protein after a single serving.***

*Expect to lose an avg 1-2 lbs per week.

**In study, average was 3.4 hours for fullness.

*** Along with diet and exercise, clinical research shows Velositol® + whey protein doubles the impact of protein on muscle protein synthesis versus whey protein alone.

About Nutrisystem®

Nutrisystem® is a division of Wellful, Inc., a premier omni-channel health and wellness platform. For more than 50 years, Nutrisystem has helped millions of people lose weight with clinically proven weight loss science built by dietitians using the latest nutritional and behavioral research. For more information, go to nutrisystem.com .

Survey Method:

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Nutrisystem from January 31 - February 2, 2023 among 2,060 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.8 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact smullen@nutrisystem.com.

